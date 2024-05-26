BOAT FIRE ON GREAT SOUTH BAY OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Three men were rescued from a burning boat vessel that caught fire by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau as well as a good Samaritan on the scene. No injuries were were reported.

Officers responded to the boat fire report on Saturday morning, May 25 at 9:43 a.m. to find a 2014 Rodma cruiser fully engulfed in smoke about a mile off shore of Timber Point, Great River. The three passengers who had been riding the boat –David Collins of East Patchogue, Michael Flemming of Farmingville, and Inshaw Khan from Shirley had already been evacuated to another by a nearby boater who witnessed the problem and brought the men safely aboard their watercraft.