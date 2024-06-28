Community Calendar: There’s No Place Like Home!

General Events

Friday, June 28

When Baseball Came to Babylon

The Village of Babylon Historical and Preservation Society will host a presentation focused on the history of the Cuban Giants in Babylon and a look at the history of Argyle Park at 117 W. Main Street, Babylon from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Historian Mary Cascone will be present to answer questions and free baseball-themed refreshments will be served. Admission: Free to all. For further information, visit babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, June 28

The Zigons Band at Dive

Come listen to live upbeat tunes from The Zigons Band while watching the sunset at Dive, 1 Bay Walk, Kismet at 7 p.m. For more information, visit @divekismet on Instagram.

Saturday, June 29

“These Days” Film Screening

Catch the last Long Island Screening of “These Days” on the 2024 US Tour at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, 20 Terry Street #121, Patchogue at 11:30 a.m. The event will have a meet and greet followed by the screening and a Q&A. More information can be found at thesedaysmovie.com.

Saturday, June 29

Cherry Grove Pride Parade

The one and only Cherry Grove Pride Parade will take place at 2 p.m. in Cherry Grove. Come celebrate Pride Month in the town where it all began. For more information, visit cherrysonthebay.com.

Sunday, June 29

Recovery Tea Dance

Celebrate Pride in a recovery-friendly manner at Whyte Hall, 577 Coast Guard Walk, Fire Island Pines from 2-5 p.m. This event is completely free! For more information, visit fippoa.org.

Sunday, June 30

Soul Purpose at Dive

Live music in the tune of disco, funk and soul classics will be played at Dive, 1 Bay Walk, Kismet at 6 p.m. Enjoy a drink and the sunset while hearing fun tunes! More information can be found on Instagram @divekismet.

Wednesday, July 3

The Mission Be Summer Soirée

Mission Be will host a “Summer Soirée on the Bay,” an evening celebrating mindfulness dedicated to bringing mindfulness to more Long Island Schools at Captain Bills Restaurant & Catering, 122 Ocean Avenue, Bay Shore from 6-10 p.m. Live reggae, music, cocktails, tacos, sushi, gift baskets and more! Further information can be found at missionbe.org.

Thursday, July 4

Fire Island Invasion

The 49th Annual Pines Invasion, hosted jointly by Arts Project of Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines in celebration of Independence Day. This year’s theme is “There’s no place like home.” Festivities begin 11 a.m. at the Ice Palace where revelers can register to ride the chartered Sayville ferry, at $25 per person. In Fire Island Pines, entertainers include Pixie Aventura, Bubbles D’Boob, and Bootsie LeFaris. Direct questions to artsprojectcg.org.

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration & Children’s Parade

The Ocean Beach Community Fund will host a Fourth of July parade around the village of Ocean Beach beginning at 11 a.m. A cookout will be held at the Ball Field, 355 Surf Road, Ocean Beach at 1 p.m. Children’s games by OBYG to follow. More information can be found at oceanbeachcommunityfund.org.

Thursday, July 4

Firework Show at Point O’Woods

The most vivid fireworks display you will see while on Fire Island will happen in Point O’Woods, but is visible in the night sky from bay side locations several miles east and west of the community. The show begins at approximately 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Firework Show at Jones Beach

The Annual Jones Beach Firework Show will take place at 9:30 p.m. Bring a blanket to sit on and get there early to snag a parking spot!

Saturday, July 6

IndepenDANCE 2024: Cher-Nobyl

The 30th edition of IndepenDANCE will take place at The Pines Club, 236 Bay Walk, Fire Island Pines at 4 p.m. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, helping to support homeless queer youth. More information can be found at boysoffireisland.com/events.

Saturday, July 13

Kismet Kake Sale

The Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary will host a bake sale in Kismet’s Firehouse Community Room, located directly across from the Kismet Market on Oak Street, Kismet, beginning at 8 a.m. Contributions will gladly be accepted at the Firehouse the night prior. Call 917-848-0627 for more information.

Saturday, July 13

A Home at Last Fundraiser

A Home at Last, an organization helping cats since 2001 will host a fundraiser at Station Pub, 3 Lakeland Avenue, Sayville at 8:30 p.m. Hosted by drag queen, Ivy Stalls, the event will have drag bingo, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and more. This event has no cover charge. For more information, call 631-220-2253.

Fun For Kids

Friday, June 28

“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

Patchogue Theatre for Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., invites children to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah, at 6 p.m., as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. The show, geared for ages 2-7, is 80 minutes in duration with a 30-minute intermission. Ages 2 and under do not need a ticket. Photo experience tickets available. Tickets: $55-$105. For details, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Sunday, June 30

Pride Month Art: Family Program

Ages 6 and up and their guardians can learn about the life and style of an influential modern painter to celebrate Pride Month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Parking fee $8 or Empire Pass. Cost: $4 per child upon arrival, registration is required. For information, visit parks.ny.gov.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

Tiny Trekkers Series

Preschoolers can join Seatuck Environmental Association to explore nature’s wonders, through hiking, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more! Programs are held on Mondays in June from 1-2 p.m. at alternating locations: The first and third Monday at

Suffolk County Environmental Center, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip; and the second and fourth Monday at South Shore Nature Center, 130 Bayview Ave., East Islip. Programs will take place outdoors, dress appropriately. Pre-registration is required before the event, as space is limited. Cost: $10 for one child and one caregiver; $5 for each additional child. For details, visit seatuck.org.

L.I. Maritime Museum Summer Camp

Bay Days- an exciting summer discovery program that explores Long Island’s maritime habitats is offered for children ages 6-11. Fun-filled days with games, arts & crafts, field trips, experiments and more, followed by a trip over to Sunken Forest. Program runs weekly from July 1- August 16. Cost: $260/week, additional siblings $180/week. To register, call 631-854-4974.

Book Bingo

Saltaire Library, 103 Broadway, Saltaire will host book bingo every Monday from July 8-Aug 26 at 7 p.m., for ages 4-12. Cost: $15 per person. More information can be found at saltaire.org/libraryprogram.

Ongoing General Events

Marine Debris Exhibits

Fire Island National Seashore placed exhibits throughout the seashore to help raise awareness of marine debris impact on the South Shore. The educational displays include informational waysides about plastic pollution, microplastics and derelict fishing gear. Wayside panels are located at the Fire Island Lighthouse, Watch Hill, Sailors Haven, and the Otis Pike High Dune Wilderness Visitor Center. The osprey sculpture, made of marine debris, is at the Watch Hill Dune Station. Junior Ranger activity sheets and the hands-on microplastics workstations are at the Otis Pike High Dune Wilderness Visitor Center and Sailors Haven Visitor Center. Additional information can be found at nps.gov.

Trivia Mondays at Matthew’s

Matthew’s Seafood House, 935 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach will feature trivia every Monday this summer, beginning promptly at 8:15 p.m. Eat, drink and try your luck at winning the grand prize. Additional information can be found on Instagram @matthewsseafood.

Live Music at Island Mermaid

Mondays at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 8 p.m. catch local bar musician, Paris Ray. More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Tuesday Renter’s Bagel Breakfast

Renters are welcome to enjoy bagels and coffee every Tuesday from July 2-August 27 at Luxury Fire Island Homes Ocean Beach Office (across from Housers) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., while learning about all the events happening on Fire Island. Further information can be found at luxuryfireislandhomes.com.

Trivia Fridays at Le Dock

Le Dock will host trivia night, 60 Bay Walk, Fair Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Reservations suggested. For more information, email reservations@ledockresturant.com.

The Fire Island Follies

See the enchanting Fire Island Follies every Thursday at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, 9 p.m. Wild burlesque fun every weekend! More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Live Music Sundays at CJ’s

Stop by CJ’s Fire Island, 479 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach every Sunday at 3 p.m. to see live music from Johnny Kroo. More information can be found at cjsfireisland.com.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo

244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.