PATCHOGUE PRIDE PARADE: Love and Joy all Over the Place

The Patchogue 2024 Parade on Main Street started at noon with a bit of drizzle, but that didn’t stop the cheering crowds from gathering. Toni Home Perm as Sophia and Tom Catt as Dorothy were the “Golden Girls” at the Capitol One Plaza. Sponsors Walmart and Stony Brook University Hospital were on hand with Pride items.