ARTS & THEATRE: “Bye Bye Birdie” at the Argyle Theatre

Argyle Theatre closes its successful fifth season on a high note with the 1960-1961 Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie.” With music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Lee Adams, and book by Michael Stewart. This spoof on the music industry found its inspiration in Elvis Presley’s induction into the United States Army, even though he was the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and one of the most renowned entertainers in the world.

“Bye Bye Birdie” won the Tony Award for Best Musical just as John F. Kennedy took office. Still, this musical continues to entertain and enthrall new-millennium audiences. This iconic show was produced in an era when musicals had catchy tunes to keep audiences remembering them long after the curtain fell. The songwriters hoped these show tunes would become popular hits. “Put on a Happy Face” and “A Lot of Livin’ to Do” are two such classics.

This musical takes place in the late 1950s in a small Ohio town called Sweet Apple. Teen idol Conrad Birdie has been drafted into the army. As a publicity stunt, Conrad plans to release a new song on the Ed Sullivan Show and kiss a teenage fan on air in a dramatic farewell gesture to his adoring admirers. However, that well-known storyline is the subplot. The main plot is a romantic comedy that revolves around momma’s boy, Albert Peterson, and feisty Rosie Alvarez, his secretary.

Part of the long-lasting appeal of this rock ‘n’ roll musical is the subtle way this seemingly “lightweight” show explores some heavy themes, such as the complex and often tumultuous relationship between parents and their children, the invasive influence of pop culture, which exacerbates the generation gap, ethnic stereotyping, the difference between true love and infatuation, and how the element of chance and forces outside of our control alter the course of our lives.

Argyle veteran Brian Owen plays the protagonist Albert Peterson, Conrad’s anxious and high-strung agent and manager, whose true passion is to be an English teacher. Owen gave a tour-de-force performance throughout the show. His rich, tenor vocals captivated the audience during his pitch-perfect renditions of “Put on a Happy Face” and “Baby, Talk to Me.” Albert loves his quick-witted, devoted, and spirited secretary, Rosie Alvarez, a role originally portrayed by the recently deceased Broadway legend Chita Rivera. Rivera’s sky-high stilettos aren’t easy to fill, yet the multi-talented performer Sonia Roman mastered that Herculean task. Roman displayed sensational vocal and dance skills during her showstopping number “Spanish Rose.” One of the show’s highlights was Owen and Roman’s heartfelt duet, “Rosie.”

Some of the funniest scenes in the show involve Albert’s mother, Mae Peterson, superbly played by Bevin Bell-Hall. Bell-Hall, a natural-born comedian, had the audience roaring with laughter as she guilt-tripped her son during her solo, “A Mother Doesn’t Matter Anymore.”

Even though Conrad Birdie is not the lead, this larger-than-life character always seems to steal the show. With his charisma, gyrating hips, strong vocals, and star power, John Drinkwater rocked this coveted role. His high-octane delivery of “One Last Kiss” had the audience swooning over him, making the hysterics of the Teen Chorus and their obsessive need to chant the anthem “We Love You, Conrad” understandable.

Haley Root was believable as the strong-willed, determined Kim MacAfee, the lucky Ohioan teenage girl who wins the goodbye kiss from the rock ‘n’ roll heartthrob Conrad Birdie. Root showcased her stellar vocals during “How Lovely to be a Woman.” Randie Ford aced the role of Hugo, Kim’s insecure and jealous boyfriend.

Broadway actor Allen Lewis Rickman gave an award-worthy performance as Kim’s irascible dad, Harry MacAfee. Deb Radloff brought warmth and humor to the role of Harry’s devoted wife and loving mother of Kim and Randolph. Jackson Parker Gill was adorable as Kim’s younger brother, Randolph, a role he shares with Oliver Cirelli. One of the show’s high points happened when the MacAfee clan, smack in the middle of a family feud, stopped dead in their tracks upon hearing the news: Albert Peterson booked them on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Starstruck, the family unites as a heavenly choir to piously deliver the satiric song “Hymn for a Sunday Evening.”

Spectacular lighting design by David Sexton augmented the multi-level, movable set design by Steven Velasquez. The authentic 1950s costumes, including poodle skirts and saddle shoes, Conrad Birdie’s glitter rock star outfits, and Rosie’s racy red dress designed by Amanda Scanze and Lillian (Lily) Schweikert, were outstanding.

This family-friendly, must-see show is brilliantly directed and choreographed by the mega-talented Jen Wineman. “Bye Bye Birdie” features a multi-generational cast, each loudly asserting their unique viewpoint on the terrible state of the world, making this musical relatable for people of all ages.

“Bye Bye Birdie” is a scintillating summer treat for the whole family. I guarantee you’ll leave the Argyle joyfully humming the infectious tune, “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” This musical masterpiece runs through September 1, 2024. You can purchase tickets online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500. For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.