Arts & Theatre

Hedwig Comes to the Grove

By Photos by Susan Kravitz
Davida Jones
Davida Jones staring in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Photo byu Susan Kravitz.

Davida Jones is a girl with many talents, and she was the perfect Homecoming Queen to have as the world was still emerging from the pandemic. On July 13, 2024, she took the stage at Cherry Grove Community House Theatre to deliver a rousing revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” much to the audience’s delight. Capturing all the drama, angst, and vivid imagery of the 2014 Tony Award-winning production, this performance was for one night only – but what a night it was. This production and many others this summer have been brought to you by the Arts Project of Cherry Grove. Bravo!

No stranger to showmanship, David’s costume tips its hat to Fire Island.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
Champagne Bubbles made a cameo appearance.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
The raw hospital scene.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
Hedwig in recovery.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
Credit must also be given to the supporting cast and band which took this performance over the top.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
David W. Gilleo, aka Davida, aka Hedwig – a beautiful production.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
