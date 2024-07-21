Hedwig Comes to the Grove

Davida Jones is a girl with many talents, and she was the perfect Homecoming Queen to have as the world was still emerging from the pandemic. On July 13, 2024, she took the stage at Cherry Grove Community House Theatre to deliver a rousing revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” much to the audience’s delight. Capturing all the drama, angst, and vivid imagery of the 2014 Tony Award-winning production, this performance was for one night only – but what a night it was. This production and many others this summer have been brought to you by the Arts Project of Cherry Grove. Bravo!