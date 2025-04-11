Earth Day, “90 Day Fiancé,” and Back Yard Real Estate Are Some of The Subjects Explored in April’s Edition of Great South Bay News

April is a transitional month. Cold-damp is still in the air, but signs of the coming shift are apparent. The ospreys have returned to their nests, trees are starting to bud, and dare we say it – love is in the air. Within this framework, we build our April edition of Great South Bay News, which recently hit local newsstands.

Let’s start with the subject of love. I was dubious when Chris Verga first floated his 90 Day Fiancé idea, but the article is upbeat and charming! This Islip Terrace couple shared a glimpse of their private lives with the TLC reality television program, and that took courage. Love, however, is not always bliss. Samantha Salerno’s powerful essay offers her perspective on American Murder: Gabby Petito. The Netflix program sparked a social media frenzy as memories resurfaced. It was not just another news story that went viral for South Shore residents. Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were young individuals who grew up in Blue Point. Some of us knew them and their families.

April is also about getting ready for brighter days ahead, and our feature coverage of Sanctuary Home & Patio and our Between the Canals real estate section is all about that. After all, many of us live in our backyards over the summer. Much like inside our house, it should be designed and furnished for comfort and enjoyment.

Of course, April also marks the springtime holidays. Consider us your headquarters for finding cultural and family-friendly events close to home that make the Easter and Passover holidays that much richer. Another holiday that should not be dismissed is Earth Day. Some thoughtful reading on the subject is waiting for you inside this issue.

Pick up your print edition at an outlet near you, or download or digital edition from our website right now.