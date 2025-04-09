What are the Teenys?

The Teenys is an educational program that originated as the distinctive Islip Arts Council High School student recognition initiative for all high school theater students in Islip township.

The program aims to reward and highlight local performing arts students and encourage them to further their education and pursue careers in the performing arts and theater.

The Teeny Awards reflect the Islip Arts Council’s commitment to recognizing the high school theater experience as an opportunity for young people to prepare for the world beyond school walls.

The Teenys Gala is modeled after the Tony Awards. Still, unlike the Tonys, all funds contributed through donations and sponsorships are applied to scholarships and the administration of this innovative program. Students know that this program teaches them collaboration, appreciation for others, teamwork, and camaraderie in theater.

The Teenys began in 2009 with less than 50 nominees and was hosted at the Boulton Center in Bay Shore.

The following year, we moved to the Noel Ruiz Theater in Oakdale, where the Teenys found a home for six years. Unfortunately, we had to turn away so many family members because there just wasn’t enough seating at Ruiz, so we moved to Bay Shore HS for the next three years, then Central Islip High School and East Islip High School. In 2024, we changed the venue to Brentwood High School, and we plan to hold the 2025 ceremony again this spring.

Once the program reached over 100 nominees, we realized we had to use local high school theaters. The program is held every two years at a different host school.

The Teenys Gala features performances from all nominated productions. An anonymous team of judges, including former and current actors, actresses, educators, musicians, and others in technical fields, judges students using a very strict rubric.

Like the Tonys, the Teenys recognizes the leading roles of Male and Female in a Musical, Drama, and Comedy, as well as Supporting Male and Female in a Musical, Drama, and Comedy, and Outstanding Performance in a Musical, Drama, and Comedy. Additionally, students are honored with the Judges’ Choice Award in Musical, Drama, and Comedy, Pit Orchestra Excellence in a Musical Production, Set Design, Lighting Design, Poster Design, Playbill Design, and Outstanding Stage Crew

If you want to experience a Broadway-caliber production in your own backyard, check out what student theater has to offer. Don’t miss this opportunity to support your local high school students.

The Teeny’s 2025 Gala production takes place on June 8.

If you want to support this program, please contact the Islip Arts Council at info@isliparts.org or 631-888-3525.