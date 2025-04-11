Not Too Taxing: Nearby April Events at Little or No Cost on South Shore Long Island This Week

Mental Wellness Fair at Islip Arts Council

The Islip Arts Council and Rotary District 7255 proudly present a special Student Art Exhibit and Wellness Fair to raise awareness about mental health at the Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Immerse yourself in a day filled with free art classes, dance performances, resource tables – all centered on breaking the mental health stigma in society. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Saturday, April 12

Sayville Springfest

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce will host Springfest on Main Street, Sayville, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy music, food, a magician, petting zoos, face painting, live music and more! There’s something for everyone in your family to enjoy! This event is FREE to attend! For more information, visit greatersayvillechamber.com/event/sayville-springfest-2025.

Saturday, April 12

Spring Egg Hunt at Belmont Lake State Park

Children aged 9 and younger are invited to The Spring Egg Hunt at Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, from noon to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Natural Heritage Trust, attendees will participate in an egg hunt, take photos with the spring bunny, meet princesses, enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo and family entertainment! Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. $8 vehicle use fee. Rain date: Sunday, April 13. For details, visit www.parks.ny.gov/events.

Sunday, April 13

Easter Bunny Visit at Hershey’s

Experience a special visit from the Easter Bunny at Hershey’s, 470 Union Boulevard, West Islip, from 1-4 p.m. Bring your little ones to enjoy some delicious ice cream and take a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny! For more information, visit @hersheysicecreamwi on Instagram.

Sunday, April 13

BBP Heritage Association Historian Lecture

The Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association will host a lecture at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point, from 2-4 p.m. Local musician and composer JK Hodge will share a talk titled The Deep Roots of Music on Long Island. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.

Wednesday, April 16

Tiny Tots: Earth Day Explorers

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy short walks, animal visitors and crafts from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Earth Day Explorers is focused on early spring nature! Bring your little one to experience the great outdoors in a fun, playful way! Registration is not required. For information, call 631-581-1005.

Wednesday, April 16

Beach Glass Art Event at Fire Island Vines

Join Fire Island Vines, 1 East Main Street, Bay Shore at 6:30 p.m. for a fun evening of beach glass art crafting! Choose from a variety of beach glass supply options, or bring your own treasures to add! Cost: ~$40-$60 varying on frame size and supplies. All ages are welcome! Food and/or beverage purchases are required. For more information, visit fireislandvines.com.