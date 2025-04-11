Not Too Taxing: Nearby April Events at Little or No Cost on South Shore Long Island This Week

Mental Wellness Fair at Islip Arts Council
The Islip Arts Council and Rotary District 7255 proudly present a special Student Art Exhibit and Wellness Fair to raise awareness about mental health at the Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Immerse yourself in a day filled with free art classes, dance performances, resource tables – all centered on breaking the mental health stigma in society. For more information, visit isliparts.org.
Saturday, April 12
Sayville Springfest
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce will host Springfest on Main Street, Sayville, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy music, food, a magician, petting zoos, face painting, live music and more! There’s something for everyone in your family to enjoy! This event is FREE to attend! For more information, visit greatersayvillechamber.com/event/sayville-springfest-2025.
Saturday, April 12
Spring Egg Hunt at Belmont Lake State Park
Children aged 9 and younger are invited to The Spring Egg Hunt at Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, from noon to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Natural Heritage Trust, attendees will participate in an egg hunt, take photos with the spring bunny, meet princesses, enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo and family entertainment! Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. $8 vehicle use fee. Rain date: Sunday, April 13. For details, visit www.parks.ny.gov/events.
Sunday, April 13
Easter Bunny Visit at Hershey’s
Experience a special visit from the Easter Bunny at Hershey’s, 470 Union Boulevard, West Islip, from 1-4 p.m. Bring your little ones to enjoy some delicious ice cream and take a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny! For more information, visit @hersheysicecreamwi on Instagram.
Sunday, April 13
BBP Heritage Association Historian Lecture
The Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association will host a lecture at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point, from 2-4 p.m. Local musician and composer JK Hodge will share a talk titled The Deep Roots of Music on Long Island. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.
Wednesday, April 16
Tiny Tots: Earth Day Explorers
Children ages 3-5 can enjoy short walks, animal visitors and crafts from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Earth Day Explorers is focused on early spring nature! Bring your little one to experience the great outdoors in a fun, playful way! Registration is not required. For information, call 631-581-1005.
Wednesday, April 16
Beach Glass Art Event at Fire Island Vines
Join Fire Island Vines, 1 East Main Street, Bay Shore at 6:30 p.m. for a fun evening of beach glass art crafting! Choose from a variety of beach glass supply options, or bring your own treasures to add! Cost: ~$40-$60 varying on frame size and supplies. All ages are welcome! Food and/or beverage purchases are required. For more information, visit fireislandvines.com.
Thursday, April 17
TWA Flight 800 First Responder Witness Account: Barry Donadio
The Bay Shore Historical Society will host guest speaker and Bay Shore native Barry Donadio at the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, located at 1 South Country Road in Brightwaters, at 7 p.m. This presentation will focus on Donadio’s distinguished career in the volunteer ambulance service, volunteer fire department, military, law enforcement, and the United States Secret Service. He authored the only book available by someone present at the scene of the rescue from the crash of TWA Flight 800 on July 17, 1996. This event is free to attend. For more details, please visit bayshorehistoricalsociety.org.
Friday, April 18
Sustainable Herb Gardening
Grow herbs and learn about their uses throughout history at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, from 6:15-8 p.m. Learn the native species you can find in New York and what grows best! Cost: $4 per person upon arrival. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/events.
Friday, April 18
Live Music: J Haus Band
Good Friday? More like GREAT Friday when J Haus is playing live at Napper Tandy’s Bay Shore, 60 East Main Street, Bay Shore at 7 p.m. Have some delicious food or a cocktail and listen to the talented live musicians. You won’t want to miss this exciting evening of music and food.
Friday, April 18
Live Music: The Englishtown Project
The Englishtown Project is back with special guests Annie Mac & Mike Katzman at People’s Pub, 291 Bayport Avenue, Bayport, at 8:30 p.m. Playing the music of Grateful Dead, New Riders of the Purple Sage and The Marshall Tucker Band, this groovy night is one of a kind.
Ongoing
Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True
The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.
“Fiddler on the Roof” at Argyle Theatre
Entertaining audiences with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon; Fiddler on the Roof will enchant audiences at The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, running from April 24- June 15. Step into the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. For details and ticket purchasing, visit argyletheatre.com/fiddlerontheroof.
To find more things happening this month, visit our website.
Have a public event you want to see published in the Great South Bay News Community Calendar? Submit it for consideration at no charge to events.fireislandnews.com.