Bay Shore

Blessing of the Animals

By Shoshanna McCollum • Photos by Craig Low Posted on
Vincenzo Cintron_Sany_Pastor Anthony Colangelo
Pastor Anthony Colangelo blesses Vincenzo Cintron’s beloved Sany.
Photo by Craig Low.

Blessing of the animals is a favorite event on Long Island’s South Shore. In addition to being the Publisher of Great South Bay News, Craig Low is also a Deacon at the First Congregational Church of Bay Shore. Therefore, he got a view front and center on Saturday, October 5, as the Church held its annual Blessing of the Animals event. He assisted parishioners with handling their pets on the church grounds and still managed to take some pictures, too! The following day in Sayville, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church held its Blessing of the Animals ceremony. Both events followed the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, traditionally held on October 4 by the Roman Catholic Church.

Tanya and Alex Povazhnyak get their kitty, Pampoyshka blessed by Pastor Colangelo too.Photo by Craig Low.
Joyce Rank and Daniel Rank get their handsome Curly blessed by the Pastor.
Danielle and Juan arrive with Poppins.Photo by Craig Low.
Pastor Anthony Colangelo not only blesses the creatures, but offers reassurance to the next generation that will love and care for them.Photo by Craig Low.

