Blessing of the animals is a favorite event on Long Island’s South Shore. In addition to being the Publisher of Great South Bay News, Craig Low is also a Deacon at the First Congregational Church of Bay Shore. Therefore, he got a view front and center on Saturday, October 5, as the Church held its annual Blessing of the Animals event. He assisted parishioners with handling their pets on the church grounds and still managed to take some pictures, too! The following day in Sayville, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church held its Blessing of the Animals ceremony. Both events followed the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, traditionally held on October 4 by the Roman Catholic Church.