Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Fair Harbor

Pets & Their People: Furry Friends in Fair Harbor

By Photos by Ava Cregg Posted on
Cedrick Rylee and Quinn @ dock300
Cedrick Rylee and Quinn on the dock.
Photo by Ava Cregg.

In this issue, Ava travels to tony Fair Harbor to meet some pampered puppies and their doting families. Just another fair weather day on Fire Island!

Finn, Crew, Dolly Maria, and Amelia.Photo by Ava Cregg.
Matt and Suki.Photo by Ava Cregg.
Ruby, Amy, and Maxine.Photo by Ava Cregg.
Wheezy and Della at the ferry port.Photo by Ava Cregg.
Rocco and Bonnie.Photo by Ava Cregg.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our sister sites