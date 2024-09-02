Take a Pleasure Cruise on the Great South Bay

SHOW BOATS: Be it a pleasure craft tour, sportsman’s experience, or something in between, Charter vessels are ready to take you aboard to sail the Great South Bay.

August may end, but the boating season continues, and the Great South Bay waters await exploring. There’s a unique experience waiting for anyone interested. Private boating experiences are available to help you get around the waters in style. Here are some of our curated options for you to consider:

Fire Island Tiki: If you’re itching for the charm of Key West while spending time on the South Shore, look no further than Fire Island Tiki. The 26’ Tiki “Big Kahuna” holds up to 18 passengers, and Captain Jeff Entin is prepared to help cater to any occasion! The spacious watercraft was designed with the passengers in mind and equipped with various amenities to enhance your journey. Although small enough to fit into a normal boat slip, the vessel had a functioning bathroom for passenger comfort. The boat also has Bluetooth speakers and a spacious bar table waiting to host that bachelorette brunch or a Sunday football hot wing party. Every experience on the “Big Kahuna” is unique, with Captain Jeff helping you chart a course on this festive vessel to make it a memorable journey. Visit fireislandtiki.com.

Shoreline Trading Company: If you need a little more room to accommodate the size of your party, Shoreline Trading Company is home to the 52’ single-deck wooden yacht, “Running Wild.” The vessel holds up to 44 of your closest friends and family; welcome aboard to experience stunning 360-degree views of the shimmering waters. Passengers can enjoy a cocktail in style at the fully stocked onboard bar or take a lounge in a cushioned seating area. Although a private booking is luxurious, it’s not always the most practical option for everyone. Luckily, this vessel is well-known for its Sunset Cruises, featuring some of the South Shore’s most in-demand live musician artists. The Sunset Cruises makes a perfect date night destination. Visit shorelineli.com.

Skimmer Outdoors Fishing Charters: For the adventure seeker, a more entertaining itinerary awaits with Skimmer Outdoors Fishing Charters. Spend the day aboard Captain Al Lorenzetti’s vessel, the “Skimmer,” a 23’ Mako center-console sport-fishing boat equipped with all the latest electronics and Coast Guard-approved safety equipment. Complimentary fishing tackle, rods, reels, and lines are offered to enhance your fishing experience. Captain Al is exceptionally accommodating and even provides transportation to and from the LIRR! The Charters can be booked for excursions between 4-8 hours. To book a charter, visit skimmeroutdoors.com.

Long Island Coastal Charters: Cruise on the Great South Bay in style with Long Island Coastal Charters. The “Sisu” is the charter boat, a 42’ Tiara, captained by Neal Axelrad. Captain Neal has received only five-star reviews from his clients, highlighting his dedication to detail and cleanliness aboard the vessel. Up to six passengers can relax, unwind, and spend time on the bay. Passengers are welcome to bring supplies and use the galley kitchen equipped with a freezer, fridge, stove, and microwave! The charter is unique due to its occupancy, making each voyage intimate for its passengers. For more information, email nealaxelrad@gmail.com or visit licoastalcharters.com.

South Bay Cruises with the Lauren Kristy: Have you ever noticed the 65’ turn-of-the-century style riverboat coasting along the Great South Bay? South Bay Cruises with the Lauren Kristy has been in business since 1995, and the distinctive style of the paddleboat is noticeable from miles away. Departing from the Bay Shore Marina, passengers are welcome to walk about, enjoying the beauty of the boat and its food and beverage service. Whether you’re in the mood for a buffet luncheon or an evening dinner cruise, there are various package options. The vessel has been the backdrop for decades of heartfelt gatherings. From weddings to birthday celebrations, the Lauren Kristy is perfect to set the scene for your next elaborate soiree.

All of these companies will book tours well into the autumn months. Don’t miss the boat!