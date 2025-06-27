From June to July, and of Course July Fourth! Things to Do on Fire Island and South Shore this Week

Friday, June 27

Ocean Beach Movie Night

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of The Unbreakable Boy (PG) for FREE. Bring snacks and friends for this fun night.

Friday, June 27

Town of Babylon Summer Concert

The Town of Babylon will host a series of concerts throughout the summer, kicking off with a performance by The Blend at Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 West Main Street, Babylon, at 8 p.m. Enjoy dance hits from Motown to modern day. Bring your dancing shoes and your favorite people!

Saturday, June 28

LI Author’s Group Book Talk

Long Island Author’s Group and the Islip Arts Council will host a summer book talk at the IAC Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from 1-2 p.m. Hear personal anecdotes from author Jeff Rimland, as he discusses his published work, Poetry and Wonders of Nature. A book signing will follow the presentation, 25% of book sales will be donated to IAC. This event is free and open to all! For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Saturday, June 28

Cherry Grove Pride Parade

Get ready to strut with pride at the 2025 Cherry Grove Pride Parade! Start gathering at 1 p.m. sharp on Holly Walk, parade begins promptly at 2 p.m. Hosted by the Arts Project of Cherry Grove, this is your chance to march, celebrate, and show your colors! For the parade route, visit @artsprojectofcherry on Instagram.

Saturday, June 28

Unplugged Opera with Anthony Roth Costanzo

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project 2025 season presents Unplugged Opera, featuring Met Opera Star and Grammy Award Winner Anthony Roth Costanzo. Performance will be held at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines. Enjoy cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the show at 6 p.m. All seats: $65. To purchase tickets, visit fipap.org.

Saturday, June 28

Outdoor Dock Concert

The Ocean Beach Community Fund invites you to an outdoor dock concert in Ocean Beach, starting at 7:30 p.m. Catch live music from DJ FIRA and spend time with loved ones. You won’t want to miss this summertime event!

Saturday, June 28

An Evening with Betty Buckley and Christian Jacob

The Arts Project of Cherry Grove welcomes the legendary Betty Buckley to the Cherry Grove Community House & Theatre at 8 p.m. for an exciting event! The Tony Award winner, Broadway icon, and all-around powerhouse will be up close and personal for a night of music, storytelling, and theatrical fun. For tickets and more information, visit artsprojectcg.org.

Tuesday, July 1

Alive by the Bay

Alive by the Bay, the popular summertime street festival, is back with a spectacular lineup. Visit Main Street, Bay Shore from 5-9 p.m. for live music, food specials, street vendors, and more! For details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Wednesday, July 2

Town of Islip Concert in the Park

The Town of Islip will host a summer concert at Bay Shore Marina, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. Experience a FREE performance by local cover band Rich Mahogany, while spending time with your friends and family. Food trucks and other vendors will be available; bring a blanket or chair to sit on and have a classic summer evening.

Thursday, July 3-Saturday, July 5

Used Book Sale at Free Union Church

The Free Union Church of Ocean Beach is holding their annual used book sale. Grab new titles at bargain prices. Declutter and donate book you have already read. Socialize and mingle with fellow bookworms!

Friday, July 4

Ocean Beach Children 4th of July Parade

Kid’s rule the day in OB as they ride the parade floats designed by themselves and their families. Begin at the Ocean Beach Firehouse to get your assignment numbers. Procession is from 11 a.m.-noon. There will be prizes for all, followed by the, followed by the OBFD picnic at the ball field and games by OBYG at 1 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Invasion of Fire Island Pines

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this world-famous event takes place only here on Fire Island! Drag queens and kings start at the Ice Palace in Cherry Grove between noon and 1 p.m. Dress to be fabulous—and don’t be late! A short procession to the ferry, led by Homecoming Queen Panzi, marks the start of festivities as the invading ferry is boarded and the voyage begins! In Fire Island Pines, a pre-show will be held at 12:30 p.m., produced by choreographer Louis Villabon. The arrivals will land in the harbor at 2 p.m. Hog dog carts will be available at the waterfront all day, with dining and tea dances to follow at The Blue Whale and The Pavilion into the evening, then fireworks at 9:30 p.m. All Pines events are presented in partnership by Tryst Hospitality and the Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association.

Weekend of July 5

“Panzi, Queen of the Pines”

As part of the 50th Anniversary Invasion, the CM Performing Arts Center, in conjunction with the Arts Project of Cherry Grove and the Rainbow Connection, brings you an all-new jukebox musical: Panzi, The Queen of The Pines. Performances will be held at the Cherry Grove Community House and Theater on July 5 at 3 p.m., and Sunday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Community House theater box office.

