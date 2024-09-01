Cherry Grove Family Day 2024

Cherry Grove Family Day is a new event for the Arts Project of Cherry Grove, necessitated by the community’s evolving demographics, which include more same-sex couples starting and raising their own families.

APCG hosted the First Annual Cherry Grove Family Day over the weekend of August 16. Community members gushed over the event’s success as their little ones remained entertained and away from screens the whole time!

The itinerary included a family beach day on Friday, and an ice cream social on Saturday, saving the most entertaining event for Sunday: drag queen story time. Although the day was met with tremendous thunderstorms, the Community House Theater was filled to the brim with excited audience members- additional seating was needed!

Porsche, APGC Homecoming Queen of 2023 was the dazzling storyteller who kept the kids engaged through each book; ensuring they understood the storyline and sharing some personal anecdotes of wisdom with the impressionable minds. “Cherry Grove is a magical fairyland, and when you step off that ferry you get to be whoever you want to be,” she shared.

Although the event was focused on reading stories, the feeling of acceptance and community was present within the charming theater. Following the story time, friendship bracelets were distributed and attendees were provided a free pizza lunch! This wholesome weekend was extremely special to experience, and the love was felt all around.