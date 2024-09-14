East Enders DAVIS PARK: Blue Moons, Crafts & Cheers!

What an August in Davis Park! If you don’t mind the occasional thunderstorm, the weather has been (mostly) cooperating, and we had a blue moon that kicked off a series of supermoons. How could we possibly get luckier than here in our slice of paradise?

For some of us, it’s when family comes to visit. Ed and Gina LoBello entertained their son, daughter-in-law, and her family with a festive gathering on a gray day, joined by many beach friends (thanks in part to Ed’s trusty travel pack), including new friends Nancy and Brian, along with Carla, Nancy Pines, Debbie Swamback and Jonathan. Ara Katie Daglian and Fil Kefalas, along with yours truly, were thrilled to see Ara 3 at the beach for a week before taking off for Armenia for an immersive year exploring our heritage. We’ll miss him so much, but what a cool place to visit! Brother Terry joined newlyweds Mark and Maura after their Irish wedding adventure. Jay Zahn is heading back to University Dublin, and mom Giselle and dad Jeff brought together the beach family for dessert and a sweet farewell. Maggie and Jon Brown had two sons on hand to celebrate Maggie’s big day, joined by the Kulmans, Bushes, Jim and Kim, Lisa Buckler, Steve and Cheryl Carr, Kristen Dixon, and Taylor — fresh off her save as a lifeguard at Watch Hill — and the Kefalases for delicious bites and BEVs. Garrett Anger joined Rett for fishing, crabbing, and catching up with those who were delighted to see him. Linda and Angelo spent a week with Lilly, Holly, and Alex. Of course, some family visits are sadder than others, but the celebration of a life well-lived for Fire Commissioner Jim Smith was filled with joy, love, tears, and smiles. June brought together Jim’s family and hers, along with best friends, old friends, and new ones to toast and tell tales of our friend.

We also love to visit other communities, and the Friends of Davis Park did not disappoint us with our trip to Cherry Grove. A hundred of us with frozen drinks, pizza, shopping, and ice cream on our minds descended, with the bonus of fun shows around their town. Thanks to Tony for the Cherry Grove Firehouse tour. Of course, there’s no place like home, and we were happy to return for Gail Steiger’s surprise 70 birthday party. Jamie and Kevin tell us she was actually surprised! Friends and family from all over came to toast. We love celebrating and were thrilled to say cheers to the new Toy Library near the playground. Thanks to Friends for that!

Sadly, summer is winding down, but that means the Arts & Crafts Show is coming up. It will be held on September 1 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Church, rain or shine. Thanks to CRAB and Max Lund for making it happen!

The end is near, but not quite here, so cheers! Send your tips, tattles, and tales to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!