Rose’s View FIRE ISLAND PINES: Doug, Chas & Me

In Fire Island Pines on August 2, a special, limited audience attended the exceptional fundraiser for Kamela Harris at the home of Marius Meland and Eng Kiam Ooi, who also hosted it with Andrew Tobias. The guests of honor were Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff. Needless to say, it was a resounding success, a testament to our community’s generosity and commitment. Everyone was overwhelmed by their speeches, the cause, and that they made the journey to appear in the Pines.

I was thrilled to meet them. After squeezing Doug’s hand, he complimented me.

“You certainly have a strong grip for an older gentleman,” he said. If he only knew!

Lambda Legal held its Annual 46th Anniversary Fundraiser on July 27 at the home of Todd Sears,

David Altea and Paddy Pilkington. The hosts were Todd, David Lam, Andrew and Isaac Mitchello-Namdart. It was a record-breaking day for fundraising, a testament to our community’s unwavering support for Lambda Legal’s cause. James Dale, the guest of honor, a host, and a board member of Lambda, celebrated his birthday by speaking of his first time on Fire Island in 1993 when he was a boy scout and had to sue for his rights. He was the first special guest at a Lambda Fundraiser at Roseland in the Grove. It was also his first time arriving on Fire Island in Cherry Grove. I was surely taken by surprise when Jim awarded me the first Gold Glass Slipper Award for “Tireless Community Service.” I’ll wait another 31 years for the other slipper.

The FIPFD held its annual cookout luncheon at the Firehouse. Almost everyone in town attended, and our firefighters prepared and served the food.

Celebrity sightings: Singer Adam Lambert, TV Host Andy Cohen, and Columnist Michael Riedel graced our community. Their visits added a touch of glamour and strengthened our bonds with the wider world.

On Saturday, August 17, at Whyte Hall –FIPAP presents “Broadway Names with Julie James.” Her Broadway guests are Matt Doyle and Alice Ripley. FIPAP also presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Whyte Hall on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, at 6 p.m. Directed by Joe Barros, with a cast of your favorite Pines performers.