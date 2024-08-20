Rose’s View CHERRY GROVE: All That Jazz

The first-ever Jazz Festival was held in Cherry Grove on July 25 and 26. It was quite exciting.

Trumpeter Augie Haas and eight musicians opened the festivities with a gala performance at the Community House at the Thursday Cabaret.

On Friday night, Grammy Award Winner John Pizzarelli, bass player Mike Karn, and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson gave a performance worthy of any you can see in the best venues around the world.

John performed for over an hour. His opening song, “Too Close for Comfort,” immediately told us we were in for a good show. He sang many familiar songs written by Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, and more. His medleys of songs from “No-No Nanette” and “Oklahoma” were show-stopping. Many thanks to our new President, Michael Moran, who arranged this special evening of great entertainment.

Diane Romano hosted a fundraiser for Brookhaven Councilman Neil Foley, representing the eastern portion of Fire Island within his district. He has been an exceptional public servant, never forgetting about Fire Island.

Rodent problem in the Grove. For more information, contact Dr. Anna Torrado at 203-464-4072. She will be happy to explain how you can help. Every homeowner is responsible for their own home.

The Beautification and Conservation Committee, under the direction of CGCAI and with Todd Erickson as Chair, has taken the old hollow walk posts, cut them to size, and made them into mailboxes. They are flyer-friendly. CGCAI will alert everyone when they are ready for sale.

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alek enjoyed the happenings at the Olympics in Paris. Seen on the walk: Broadway Dreamgirls star Jennifer Holiday.

Congratulations to Lois and Dave Ritz, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Our present homecoming Queen Sugar B. Real, aka Rhonda Potter, marked the one-year anniversary of her recovery from an aneurysm with a party. The celebration was a fundraiser for Cherry Grove EMS, which she credits in part with saving her life. It raised big money for its ongoing mission.