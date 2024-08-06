Rose’s View, CHERRY GROVE: “Safe Haven” Extended

Congratulations to Davida Jones, who starred in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre. Her over-the-top performance showed her talent and ambitious undertaking. The show, written by and starring John Cameron Mitchell, opened off-Broadway in 1998.

Safe/Haven is an exhibition that began at the Stonewall Museum in Fort Lauderdale in 2020 and then moved to the New York Historical Society the following year. Based on the exhibit, a walking tour of 23 panels has been installed around the Cherry Grove neighborhood. The self-guided tour was supposed to conclude at the end of July, but it has been extended until further notice. Look for Smart Phone QR codes on the exhibit panels to hear audio from long-time Grove residents. Maps and information are available at the center of Cherry Grove.

The last edition of this paper also mentioned that a book of the same name has also been published. It is a commemorative coffee table book that completes its journey through the years, and it was written by Brian Clark, Sue Kravitz, and Parker Sargent. It features many photographs donated by Gay Nathan, Julie Paradise, Paul Jablonsky, Don Steeple and images found in the archives and saved by the late Harold Seeley. The book is for sale at the Community House on weekends between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

I visited my friend Judith Kason-Windsor in Southampton. Coincidentally, we had dinner at the restaurant where we met Victoria Schneps. She is our new owner of Fire Island News/Great South Bay. What a lovely surprise it was!

If you are a movie buff, you will remember Deanna Durbin, one of our movie stars of the 40s, who retired and moved to Paris at the height of her career. Her step-grandson Josh David, with his partner Stephen Hirsh of 41 years, lives in Cherry Grove. They had his father, Dr. John David, as their house guest. I took a photo of Deanna Durbin in 1948 at the 21 Club in Manhattan, which I still have in my collection.

The Arts Project presents Marieann Meringolo at 8 p.m. on August 3 at the Community House. She is a multi-talented songstress who you will enjoy. Cabaret Night at the Community House will feature Doris Dear on August 8, and Jamie Brickhouse will appear on August 15.

We must support our Cherry Grove Post Office, so please buy your yearly supply of stamps there.

BINGO continues every Sunday evening at the Community House.

Sadly, we lost a young resident of Cherry Grove, John Pappas. Our condolences to his partner Rory Beelek.