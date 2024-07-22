ROSE’S VIEW, Cherry Grove: Making Your Garden Grow

I have performed for many years at the Community House in Cherry Grove, and it never stops being a great experience. From opening to closing, there wasn’t a dull moment. Mark Hartman was perfect as an accompanist, and Broadway performer Daniel Reichard was the best guest star one could hope for. Cherry Grove memories are still being made.

Now, the summer weather has reached its peak on Fire Island. Everyone has many reasons why we love Fire Island. One of mine is having dinner at Top of The Bay. It is a great experience. Make your reservation in advance. I should know, even I couldn’t get a reservation for the day I requested. Rumor has it that we will finally have the Millennium restaurant (the old Monster) will be open and running full steam in 2025. We are looking forward to this upscale new establishment in Cherry Grove.

The Garden Tour in Cherry Grove on July 6 was very successful this year, attracting visitors from neighboring Fire Island communities. Congratulations to President Peter Chace and his board for bringing this tour to the next level. I remember when Bill “Violet” Silver, Adrien Milton, Michael Fitzgerald, and Ed Powers started this committee 30 years ago. How the Garden Tour has grown.

Welcome to all the new homeowners in Cherry Grove. They are young and energetic and intend to have a long and prosperous life on Fire Island. Our new owners and staff at the Fire Island and Great South Bay News publication have been doing a fantastic job covering Fire Island and Long Island with political and social events.

A shout out to Shoshanna McCollum, Editor, and Craig Low, Publisher, who have both successfully been doing their jobs for 10 years with the Fire Island News. Also, kudos to my colleague Hugh O’Brien, who has been writing the Saltaire Column since 1975, almost as long as me – still writing the Cherry Grove column since 1973.

Chris Caswell will appear at the Community House on Cabaret Night, Thursday, July 18. Broadway on the Beach will return on July 29. Don’t forget that bingo is held at the Community House every Sunday.