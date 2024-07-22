OCEAN BAY PARK: Skyrockets, Soft Ball, and Shakespeare

The extended Independence Day celebrations, as all good things, ended, albeit on a great note. The weekend was packed with activity that started on July 4 with the Ocean Beach parade and was followed by the Ocean Beach FD cookout at the ballfield. The annual fireworks on Friday, July 5, sponsored by Point o’Woods, never disappoint. Although the sky was overcast, the cloud cover changed color, and the Great South Bay sky glowed each time a rocket was launched from the barge. The effect was both eerie and ethereal. Thank you to Rich Lyddy of the “BOBs” – Band of Brothers, who once again provided a front bay seat and a delicious spread.

The annual Ocean Bay Park Fire Department BBQ closed out the festivities on Saturday. The members upped their game this year and offered fried shrimp and fried chicken baskets, traditional hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn, clams, and watermelon. Keeping with tradition, Tom “God Bless America” Byrnes ran the 50-50 raffle with assistance from his niece, Deirdre Yevoli, and fellow OBP FD Auxiliary member Janice McBride. This year’s pot was $2800, with $1400 going to the winner, Robbie Harris, who generously donated back $1000. After being a member of the OBP FD for over 30 years, my husband Steve finally won something – the Samsung TV. It wasn’t the 50-50, but who’s complaining?

The July 4th holiday was not just about parades, food, and fireworks! To top things off, there were four days of Seaview/Ocean Bay Park softball. I trust this marathon was a warm-up to Ocean Bay Park reclaiming the trophy from Seaview at the Homeowner’s Game showdown come Labor Day.

The scheduled community cleanup was a testament to our collective spirit. Everyone was out in force, picking up the remains of what was a memorable July 4th in OBP. It was a sight to behold, and we thank all those who donated their time and effort.

We’re gearing up for more exciting events! The Annual Ocean Bay Park Association Virtual Auction will open for bids on July 31, and we can’t wait to see what treasures await. The Community Fair will follow one week later on August 17 at The Schooner Inn. Donations of items, local goods, services, and experiences are all welcome. We need items for both the auction and the fair. You can email the Committee at OBPAuction202@gmail.com to arrange pick up of your donation and/or to volunteer your service.

Calling all aspiring thespians! The Seaview Shakespeare Players will present “Romeo and Juliet.” OBP’s own Luca Brill will direct this year’s production. Award-winning playwright and actor John Jiler will adapt the play again and offer guidance and assistance to the production. Start honing your acting and production support skills, and be on the lookout for the fliers announcing the auditions. This is a great opportunity for children of at least 8 years old and above to learn what a theatrical production entails. I will provide updates as I receive them.