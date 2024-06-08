Rose’s View Cherry Grove: Sugar, Wanda, and Johnny

Not since 1994 when Joan Van Ness as Scarlet Oh! won Homecoming Queen have we had a real woman win the crown. Now we have Sugar B. Real. She was crowned by Porchia. Michael Moran was a sensational host alongside Panzi. Flaggarina was a gracious runner-up. Thanks to Summer Place who contributed so many raffle prizes.

Wanda Sykes, Emmy winner, comedienne, producer and homeowner in Cherry Grove, has been ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America.” We knew that already!

Town of Brookhaven declared May 25 as “Johnny Poole Day.” Among the crowd at a tribute held at the Ice Palace was Councilman Neil Foley.