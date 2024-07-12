Forty-nine years ago, we began Invading the Pines. The excitement, the costumes, the crowds, and the flame have never burned out. Leading the procession to the boat in the Grove was our Homecoming Queen Sugar B. Real. She is the real thing. Her theme was the Wizard of Oz. Her court was perfect with Dorothy, a Wicked Witch, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, and the Wizard. She was gorgeous in a green chiffon dress hand-painted by Michael Fitzgerald. The ferry was filled. It looked like MGM’s floating Costume Department. They arrived in the Pines to another loud, thunderous crowd.

Our Gay Pride Parade just days before was the most exciting one since it began in 1999. Founded by Paul Jablonski and the late Amelia Migliaccio, most of our local businesses and groups were represented on floats that were beautifully decorated. The weather was perfect. The town was overflowing with enthusiastic revelers screaming, waving flags, being out and proud, and dressed in high rainbow colors. Houses were also dressed in festive attire. MGM would have spent millions to produce this technicolor spectacular epic production. We made it happen in Cherry Grove.