Rose’s View, FIRE ISLAND PINES: Pool Party For Global Deaf Research Institute

Pines resident Jim David is one of the LGBTQ+ Gay Comedians featured in the Netflix Documentary “Outstanding: A Comedy Resolution,” with Lili Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, and Margaret Cho, also starring and produced by Wanda Sykes.

FIPAP produced their third annual “Barn On Fire” at Whyte Hall hosted by Nicole LaFountaine and directed by Joe Barros. Portions of three original new musicals were featured with songs and dialogue acted and sung by Pines thespians and Broadway stars including “Bad Cinderella” star Linedy Genao. “Little Miss Perfect” premiered in 2021 and is scheduled to open at Goodspeed Opera House in August, 2025.

The Global Deaf Research Institute, which funds the Queer-Led Community, had its first fundraiser in the Pines. A cocktail party on Friday night at Ward Auerbach’s house had an overwhelming crowd. The party continued on Saturday at Jim Pepper’s pool party. Dr. Lorne Farovitch, organized this event and guested with Michael DeFalco and Bill Matthews.