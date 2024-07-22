Rose’s View, FIRE ISLAND PINES: “Hello Gorgeous”

I want to thank everyone from The Pines who attended my performance of “Hello Gorgeous” in the Grove on July 6. I felt the love. I also want to thank my special guest, Broadway star, and Fire Island Pines resident Daniel Reichard.

When I often arrive in the Pines Harbor, I have beautiful memories of when I was in Monte Carlo, seeing all those big luxurious yachts surrounding the shoreline. The big difference is Monte Carlo has a variety of gambling casinos, and the Pines has a variety of handsome men.

The Pines has been a favorite vacation destination for over 60 years, attracting people worldwide. It will undoubtedly remain so. Beyond the fences are the beautiful homes with the surrounding fauna and flora, which are properties landscaped to perfection.

What a privilege it is to live in such beautiful surroundings. Let’s keep this spirit going. Lambda Legal Defense is having its annual Pines Fundraiser at Todd Sears’s home at 358 Crown Walk on July 27, with a luncheon at 1 p.m. and pool party at 3 p.m. Founded in the 1970s, Lambda had their first Fundraiser in Fire Island Pines in 1978. I remember when these events. I was seated at a table with film producer and record executive David Geffen. In 1994, James Dale was still a young Boy Scout when he was honored at a Lambda fundraiser at Roseland in the Grove. Now, James is the guest of honor at this year’s function and a board member of the organization. We must support Lambda so they can continue their cause for LGBTQ+.

Galactic Rodeo is the theme for this year’s Pines 2024 Party Weekend, August 9-11. Benefitting Stonewall, the Pines Foundation, and the Seashore Defense Fund. Northwell Health is a Platinum sponsor of this great event.

Thanks to Henry Robin, Gattlin Miller, Russell Saray, Allan Baum, Randy Wilson, and Jeff Staadt for all their hard work. Also, big shout out to all the loyal staff and volunteers associated with this project.

Julie James will appear at Whyte Hall on August 17 with a Broadway surprise guest, and she is one entertainer not to be missed.