Islip’s MacArthur Airport to Boston: JetBlue Brings Now Offering Nonstop Service

Long Island to Boston and Boston the Long Island is easier than ever with Jet Blue’s new direct flight from MacArthur Airport.

A direct flight to New England is now possible for Long Island residents, as Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) and Town of Islip officials announced on January 15 that JetBlue will be offering a new nonstop service route between Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) & Boston (BOS).

“This new JetBlue destination offers Long Islanders an easy way to get to Boston right from their hometown airport,” said Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter. “It’s exciting to see our newest carrier already adding a route from ISP. The Town Board and I are thrilled to welcome this additional air service. These flights will provide welcome options for business travelers and local Long Islanders looking to explore Boston’s Freedom Trail and visit Boston’s acclaimed colleges and universities, along with an opportunity for our community to showcase Long Island as a dynamic tourism destination.”

JetBlue will serve Boston daily beginning April 30th, departing at 6 a.m. Flights to ISP from Boston will arrive at 9:08 p.m. To celebrate the launch, $49 one-way fares are now available online only at JetBlue.com.

“Another benefit for Long Island travelers is the JetBlue connecting service through Boston to Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Las Vegas (LAS),” said MacArthur Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken. “This is an exciting way to begin the new year for Long Island with new destinations and more flights,” Carpenter added.

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, a leading carrier in Boston, and positions itself as the best East Coast leisure carrier. JetBlue is also continuing to elevate its transatlantic flying from Boston with the just-announced options of Madrid and Edinburgh bringing the total to seven European nonstop cities in 2025.

“At JetBlue we are delivering the destinations and experiences our customers love. Our loyal Long Island MacArthur Airport customers will now enjoy more freedom to fly to Boston with low fares and an excellent onboard service experience, all with the convenience of their local airport – ISP,” said JetBlue’s Head of Revenue, Network, and Enterprise Planning, Daniel Shurz.

“JetBlue‘s new service to Boston is a significant development for Long Island MacArthur Airport and for Suffolk County residents. This addition highlights the growth of Long Island’s economy as we will now provide our residents with a convenient option to a new market that serves a major business hub and popular tourist destination in less than one hour,” said Suffolk County Executive, Ed Romaine.

JetBlue will fly its Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, adding a fourth destination to the airline’s initial nonstop ISP destinations – Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), and West Palm Beach (PBI)– which began flying in October.

JetBlue has been recently recognized by The Points Guy with a TPG Award for Best Economy Class across U.S. airlines, including for its transatlantic service. These competitive awards honor excellence across the travel industry as determined by The Points Guy’s esteemed editorial staff.

Boston is home to many major corporations, innovative science and technology facilities, and world-renowned universities, offering abundant opportunities for collaboration with the Long Island business community.

For Long Islanders looking for fun destinations to explore, Boston provides a unique American history experience with the Freedom Trail, the Paul Revere House, Faneuil Hall, the Old North Church, and Boston Common. Additionally, Boston is known for its rich arts and culture legacy, excellent dining choices, and numerous waterfront activities.

“MacArthur Airport is already an economic engine for Long Island, and its continued expansion with 18 nonstop destinations and four major air carriers is a result of the tireless dedication of Supervisor Carpenter and Commissioner LaRose Arken to see their vision for the airport become a reality. The Long Island Association will continue to partner with them to ensure our region can maximize the economic opportunities of this special, ” said Matt Cohen President and Executive Officer Long Island Association.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND MACARTHUR AIRPORT: MacArthur Airport is on Long Island less than 50 miles from New York City. It is the closest airport to 2.8 million Long Island residents, and to world-renowned attractions including the famous Hamptons, Wine Country, lighthouses, Fire Island National Seashore, excellent theatre, award-winning restaurants, and Gatsby-era mansions. The Town of Islip owns and operates the airport, served by Breeze Airways, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines.

Access to the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) makes getting around Nassau and Suffolk counties convenient. Train service from the Ronkonkoma / MacArthur Airport LIRR to New York City provides frequent transport. Long Island MacArthur Airport employs 6000 people directly and indirectly, with a $16M annual operating budget and an economic impact of $600M to the region and local economy. In 2024, ISP was voted the #3 Best Small Airport in the country in USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and earned the 2024 Tourism Trailblazer Award from Discover Long Island.