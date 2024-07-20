LETTERS TO THE EDITOR; Sinkholes

I am a clinical social worker and grandmother concerned about young children digging large holes on the beach and standing in them. We witnessed this yesterday with two separate families on Cottage. I’m sure you are aware of the tragedy in February at Ft. Lauderdale Beach, where a 7-year-old girl was swallowed up by a sinkhole.

The parents have started a national awareness campaign to alert people to this danger.

I’m not suggesting another ordinance, but I mean some proactive initiatives. If you could have seen yesterday this very young girl standing in a hole up to her neck, you would have experienced this heart-wrenching time as we did.

Carol McNally

Ocean Beach

