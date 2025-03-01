Newspaper cover

Parks Protest in Progress on Fire Island

By Shoshanna McCollum • Photos by Kim Harris and Christopher Verga Posted on
Protest 4
Protect Your Park Protesters on their way to Fire Island Lighthouse.
Photo by Kim Harris.

A not-so-small group of concerned park lovers gathered at noon at Robert Moses Field 5 and are heading east to Fire Island Lighthouse today, March 1. They are part of a nationwide movement to rally against federal cuts and layoffs at the National Park Service under the current Presidential Administration.

Resistance Rangers organized the “Protect Your Parks Protest.” Other National Park Service entities where demonstrations occur on the same day and time include Mt. Rainer National Park in Washington State, Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, White Sands National Park in New Mexico, and many more.

One of the first Park protesters on-site at Field 5, noontime.Photo by Kim Harris.
Park protesters in front of Fire Island Lighthouse.Photo by Christopher Verga.
Park protesters with a message for Washington D.C.Photo by Kim Harris.

