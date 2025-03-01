Parks Protest in Progress on Fire Island

Protect Your Park Protesters on their way to Fire Island Lighthouse.

A not-so-small group of concerned park lovers gathered at noon at Robert Moses Field 5 and are heading east to Fire Island Lighthouse today, March 1. They are part of a nationwide movement to rally against federal cuts and layoffs at the National Park Service under the current Presidential Administration.

Resistance Rangers organized the “Protect Your Parks Protest.” Other National Park Service entities where demonstrations occur on the same day and time include Mt. Rainer National Park in Washington State, Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, White Sands National Park in New Mexico, and many more.