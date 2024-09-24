Fire Island National Seashore Seeks Public Input on Summer Club Dock Project

This Nearmap image of the Summer Club taken in 2022, shows 38 watercraft vessels moored offshore of Fire Island Summer Club adjacent to the proposed dock location.

Should Fire Island Summer Club be permitted to construct a dock? That is the question being asked as Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) solicits opinions for an open Public Comment Period to consider a Special Permit Application submitted by the Fire Island Summer Club (also called the Summer Club) as part of their Environmental Assessment process (EA). The application is for constructing a proposed bayside dock and marina that will be 455 X 8 feet and include moorings for 24 boat slips. The Public Comment Period opened on August 30 and will close on September 30, 2024. FINS has not scheduled any public meetings for the proposed project within the time window.

The Summer Club is a condominium community on the western side of Fire Island under the Town of Islip jurisdiction, due west of Ocean Beach. Founded in 1946, it has less than 50 homes. The former Coast Guard station that serves as its clubhouse is an iconic landmark with which many Great South Bay boaters and Fire Island-bound ferry travelers from Bay Shore are familiar.

“This is a new project with potential impact on resources,” said FINS Deputy Superintendent Scott McCormick, explaining why the community dock project was subject to EA process review.

The Summer Club Dock Civic Engagement Newsletter states that the project is needed to improve access to Fire Island Homes. Currently, access is either via the Ocean Beach Ferry terminal, about a half-mile east, or by mooring a private vessel offshore. The newsletter asserts that private boaters wading ashore to the Summer Club put eelgrass and other water vegetation at risk.

“Residents, especially seniors, find both of these options challenging when traveling with luggage, goods, and/or young children/pets,” the newsletter states.

However, the construction of the proposed dock could also have environmental impacts on wetlands and resident marine life where the National Park Service (NPS) has jurisdiction, which is why the EA and public comment period processes have been triggered.

The proposed design elements of the dock include mitigation measures, such as open-grate decking and wave break engineering features, to address these concerns. However, is that enough?

Animated chatter on a local social media chat room called the Ocean Beach Bulletin Board explores this question.

“This is an outrageous land grab of public lands for private use,” wrote Sam Globus of Corneille Estates. “All residents of Fire Island should be weary of allowing this to happen to one of the few sandy beaches remaining on the bay side of the island. Allowing a 445-foot man-made structure to be built into the bay will set precedent for more development projects to hurt our natural environment and recreational use of the bay we all share.”

Yet other commenters defended the Summer Club’s right to pursue their development project:

“Seems like it would be on the smaller side compared to any other neighboring town dock.,” wrote Scott Troise of Bay Shore. “Don’t see how it’s outrageous for them to have the same access for residents almost every other Fire Island town has.”

However, the only forum where public opinion bears any weight on this subject is the NPS public comment period, which closes at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on September 30, 2024.

“This is what the Public Comment process is for, and participation is encouraged,” said Deputy Superintendent McCormick.

Public comments can be registered online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FISC_dock or in writing mailed to:

RE: Summer Club Dock

Fire Island National Seashore Resource Stewardship Division

120 Laurel Street

Patchogue, New York 11772

For more information, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FISC_dock