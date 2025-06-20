Date Night on Fire Island

Le Dock in Fair Harbor is one of our prefered date night spots. Secluded, but in the middle of things. Great food, and the return trip water taxi is included!

Fire Island has been the backdrop to countless love stories, a place where sparks ignite effortlessly in the salty sea breeze. If you’ve been keeping up with this column, you’ll know that my parents first met here! Whether you’re in the honeymoon phase or years deep into something lasting, the island offers everything from laid-back sunset hideaways to memorable upscale dining experiences, brimming with chances to charm and be charmed.

For the couple seeking a night on the town and a bit of dressing up, nothing beats the classic pairing of dinner and a show. Planning a two-stop itinerary not only adds variety but also encourages you to explore different corners of the island! Pro tip: Take advantage of the water taxis for quick transportation between towns!

When choosing a restaurant, I always opt for dining with a view, and Le Dock in Fair Harbor consistently delivers. With its stunning bayside location, this local gem features outdoor tables along the sidewalk, with unparalleled views of the sunset and Great South Bay. Choose from a vast menu of culinary delights, prepared with locally sourced ingredients. A showstopper in my book will always be the watermelon arugula salad- a bright and refreshing start to a summer evening.

Swing by between 3-5 p.m. for happy hour specials, or linger into the evening for a more elevated dining experience. From authentic pasta dishes to fresh-caught seafood, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Bonus: if you take Fire Island Water Taxi over to dine there, Le Dock will cover the cost of your return ride. Now that’s dining with hospitality.

After a fabulous dinner, hop on the water taxi to the Cherry Grove Community House and Theater to catch a show that rivals Broadway. The Cherry Grove lights up the island all summer long with a rich lineup of performances, from operas and original musicals to themed nights featuring Broadway talent.

Mark your calendars for June 28, when Tony Award-winning star Betty Buckley, Broadway’s original Grizabella in Cats, takes the stage for a one-night-only performance, sharing stories and songs from her glamorous career.

Later in the season, immerse yourself in Bette Tittler’s campy and captivating Broadville Follies, a monthly musical revue reimagining classic show tunes!

If your ideal evening leans more low-key, a sunset beach picnic is just the thing! For a fun, laid-back option, I love grabbing a Chicken Boom Boom specialty pie from Town Pizza in Ocean Beach, paired with an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Adding some mozzarella sticks and garlic knots completes the spread. Whether you choose sandwiches, sushi, or a classic pizza night, this date is not only intimate but also budget-friendly and customizable. Sometimes, the best memories are made with sandy toes, a stunning view, and the person you love beside you.

Ensure that dining on the beach is allowed in the Fire Island community you choose. Receiving a ticket could spoil the date. If you can, basking in the sun on our beautiful beaches during peak hours is a summer tradition. However, when the crowds of beachgoers thin out, the sandy shore transforms into a tranquil, romantic setting, ideal for a picnic date, with an uninterrupted view of the sunset. Law-abiding alternative locations could include dining on a bench by the bay or at a community gazebo. Be sure to respect the beach and neighborhood by cleaning up thoroughly when you’re done.