BEHIND THE DUNES: Luxury Real Estate Office and Gallery Opens in Ocean Bay Park

Ocean Bay Park’s bucolic downtown welcomed a new tenant this month on Bay View Walk just east of the Schooner Inn. Although it may look like an upscale real estate office from the street, the owners say they hope for it to be much more.

“We want this to be a space for the community to gather,” said Sydney McCoy, licensed real estate broker and co-owner of Luxury Fire Island Homes. “This is a place to stop and ask how to get to the ferry, to talk to neighbors, to learn where to rent paddleboards.”

The formerly vacant bayside suite was a bit larger than Sydney and her partner and mother Susan McCoy needed for their business, so property owner Linda Roach suggested a unique solution: to use part of the space to establish Fire Island’s first art gallery.

“God put it on my heart to begin this project,” Linda said. “I contacted local artists from Ocean Beach and the Park and was pleasantly surprised at the response. Everything fell together at just the right time.” An art major who dabbles in painting and pottery, Linda

recognized an opportunity to share her expertise with the community.

Sydney said she didn’t expect to get into the Fire Island real estate market, much less open more than one location. She’s operated an office in Ocean Beach for the last three years.

“With everything going increasingly more virtual in real estate sales, I didn’t expect brick and mortar to be so important,” says Sydney. “But in this market, it works.” She and Susan partnered with Brian Smith, owner of the agency for over 20 years, and redesigned their Ocean Beach office to make it warm and welcoming.

Doug Roach joined the Luxury Fire Island Homes team as an agent last year, and when the agency was looking to expand, he and Linda offered one of their properties. After months of renovation and preparation, a cocktail reception was held to celebrate the office’s grand opening on June 1. The front of the office is dedicated to the real estate business, with the gallery, Art in the Park, taking up the remainder of the space.

Over 30 pieces of art adorn the walls, all for sale and all from local Fire Island and Long Island artists. Many pieces were sold during the opening reception. Linda winters in St. Croix and worked with a gallerist friend there while planning this project in the off-season. Among the featured pieces are watercolors by Loretta A. Sayegh and oil paintings Eric Leichtung, both of Ocean Bay Park; photography by Ellen Weinstein of Ocean Beach; and pressed kelp pieces by Christine Kling of Lindenhurst.

“Kelp keeps its natural colors when dried, from shades of green to bright magenta,” said Linda. “It offers a new perspective on something we’ve all seen on the beach.”

As for the real estate side of the business, Sydney and her team are hosting homeowner paint and sip nights in Ocean Bay Park on July 4 and August 1 at 6 p.m. The events are free of charge but there are only 15 seats available per event so preregistration is suggested. The agency employs four licensed agents, at least one of whom is available during business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day at both their Ocean Beach and Ocean Bay Park offices. As one of the preeminent real estate services on Fire Island, the agency boasts over 100 five-star reviews.

“I love Fire Island, and I love real estate,” adds Sydney. “I’m so excited to be able to combine the two. I love what I do.”

Luxury Fire Island homes is located at 63 Bayview Walk in Ocean Bay Park and can be reached at 631-920-3104 and luxuryfireislandhomes.com. Gallerist Linda Roach of Art in the Park may be reached at 831-760-0045.