Brookhaven Town Clerk’s Office Wears Pink in October to Support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By STAFF Posted on
Brookhaven Clerk’s office Photo1
THINK PINK: Brookhaven Town Clerk Kevin LaValle and his team dress for the part to open Breast Caner Awareness Month.
Photo courtesy Town of Brookhaven.

Brookhaven Town Clerk Kevin LaValle (center) and his office staff were dressed in pink on October 2 in recognition of “National Breast Cancer Awareness Month” (October 1 – October 31). Every Wednesday in October, he and his staff will wear pink to support the annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities to increase disease awareness and raise money for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. For more information about “National Breast Cancer Awareness Month” or to donate, go to www.NationalBreastCanger.org. Your donation will provide free screenings, education, and support services to women in their moment of need.

