Community Calendar: Concerts, Craft Fairs, and a Pow-Wow

Weekend of August 2-4

Sayville Summerfest

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Summer festival at 100 Gillette Avenue, Sayville from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. Featuring live entertainment, rides & attractions and craft & food vendors, it’s an event for the whole family to enjoy! More information can be found at greatersayvillechamber.com.

Friday, August 2

Town of Babylon Summer Concert Series

The Town of Babylon will host a FREE summer concert at Tanner Park, Copaigue starting at 7:30 p.m. Spend the night back in the eighties with a live performance from Jessie’s Girl! For more information, visit townofbabylon.com.

Saturday, August 3

Ocean Beach Community Fund “Beach Bash” Gala

Dance under the stars with Winston Irie & The Selective Security Band, with DJ FI-RA. At Windswept, 7-11 p.m. Tickets are available at the OB Historical Society or eventbrite/beach bash.

Sunday, August 4

Live Music: The Dirty Vice Band

Spend your Sunday with The Dirty Vice Band at The Shack, 245 Central Walk, Atlantique starting at 3 p.m. Enjoy some fun music just steps away from the ocean. For updates, check out @thedirtyviceband on Instagram.

Tuesday, August 6

Brown Bag Concert Series

Islip Arts Council will host a free outdoor concert at the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bayshore beginning at 12:15 p.m. Bring your lunch and a lawn chair to enjoy some free live music by Three’s Accompany! For more details, visit isliparts.org.

Wednesday, August 7

Town of Babylon Summer Concert Series

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer concert at Tanner Park, Copaigue starting at 7:30 p.m. Spend the night listening to classic tunes with Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel! For more information, visit townofbabylon.com.

Thursday, August 8

Doris Dear’s Here’s to Sondheim, A Doris Dear Gurl Talk Show

Doris Dear brings her smash hit new show that premiered at The Provincetown Cabaret Festival to Cherry Grove! Her award-winning brand of singing, matched with storytelling of her growing up on Staten Island. Brought to you by the Arts Project of Cherry Grove. From 7-8:30 p.m. at the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre. Tickets $25 at the door or online at artsprojectcg.org.

Weekend of August 9-11

Pines Party

The height of summer is celebrated in Fire Island Pines with this most epic of all-night annual beach parties. Actually, multiple parties include tea dances, costumes and pool parties all weekend long in Fire Island Pines. Now celebrating its 25th year, the theme for Pines Party 2024 is “Galactic Rodeo.” Silent Auction runs July 26-August 17. Visit pinesparty.com for more information & ticket purchasing.

August 10 & 11

Ocean Beach Outdoor Fine Arts & Crafts Show

The largest and most diverse of all artisan fairs on Fire Island happens in Ocean Beach. Jewelry, quilting & textiles, handmade soaps, candles and more!

Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

LezVolley Tournament

The annual Women’s Volleyball Tournament will take place on the beach of Cherry Grove from 12-4:30 p.m., with an after-party to follow at the Ice Palace. With 30 teams and a crowd gathering thousands of people, it’s the most popular annual LGBTQ+ and non-binary event for women on Fire Island! The event is free to attend as spectators, and the beach is kid and pet-friendly! Visit lezvolley.com for details.

Saturday, August 10

Islip Arts Council Concert in the Park

Concert in the Park returns to Hecksher State Park with Orchestra Long Island under the baton of David Stewart Wiley and special guest soloist Eddie Barbash in Celebration of New York State Parks’ 100th Anniversary. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Visit isliparts.org for more information.

Weekend of August 10 &11

Paumanuke Pow Wow

Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts, in collaboration with The Paumanuke Native American Festival Inc. and The Town of Babylon, present Paumanuke Pow Wow at Tanner Park, Copiague, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Audience participation, traditional drums, native food, dance competitions, and more will be available to experience. For more details, visit babylonarts.org.

Tuesday, August 13 Brown Bag Concert Series

Islip Arts Council will host an outdoor concert at the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bayshore beginning at 12:15 p.m. Bring your lunch and a lawn chair to enjoy some free live music by Tradewinds! For more details, visit isliparts.org.

Tuesday, August 13

Alive by The Bay

This favorite summertime street fair will be held on Main Street, Bayshore beginning at 5 p.m. Patrons can experience live music, art, vendors, specialty menus from local restaurants and more. Further information can be found at @AliveByTheBay on Instagram.

Thursday, August 15

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a free theater experience at Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville beginning at 6 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while enjoying the serene nature of the South Shore. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Thursday, August 15

Blessing of the Backpacks

Babylon Interfaith Clergy Cluster will host a “Blessing of the Backpacks” at Argyle Park Gazebo, 250 West Main Street, Babylon from 6-6:30 p.m. Clergy from various faiths will offer blessings for children for the upcoming school year. A donation bin will be available to collect school supplies.

Saturday, August 17

International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend at Fire Island Lighthouse

This is an annual event where Ham Radio operators worldwide activate lighthouses for the purpose of communicating with other lighthouses and other radio operators throughout the world. Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club will be setting up two Amateur Radio (Ham Radio) stations at the Fire Island Lighthouse for International Lighthouse/Lightship Weekend. This free event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More info call 631-358-5463 or www.gsbarc.org.

Saturday, August 17

22nd Annual Long Island Bluegrass & Roots Music Festival

Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts and the Town of Babylon in cooperation with the Bluegrass Club of Long Island will host the festival at Tanner Park, Copaigue from noon-7 p.m. Featuring performances by The Jacob Jolliff Band, Miles to Dayton, Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks and many more! Admission: $20, children 11 & under free! Details can be found at longislandbluegrassfestival.org.

CALL FOR VENDORS

The 59th Annual Davis Park Arts & Crafts Show will take place on Sunday, September 1, at Most Precious Blood Church, from 12-4 p.m.

New vendors are welcome. Call Max at 631-872-4209 for more information.

Fun For Kids

Monday, August 5

Free Summer Movie: Harry Potter

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer movie night for children, with “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 2” showing at Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copaigue, starting after sunset, approx. 8:20 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks! More information can be found at townofbabylon.com.

Week of Monday, August 5

Historic Sail Program

The Long Island Maritime Museum will host a sailing program for children ages 10-14 at 88 West Avenue, West Sayville from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Over the course of the week, participants will learn about sailing first-hand, as they’re aboard the Historic Oyster Sloop Priscilla. Cost: $185 per child. For more information, visit limaritime.org.

Monday, August 12

Free Summer Movie Night

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer movie night for children, with a surprise movie showing at Overlook Beach, Babylon after sunset, approx. 8:00 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks! More information can be found at townofbabylon.com.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

Book Bingo

Saltaire Library, 103 Broadway, Saltaire will host book bingo every Monday from July 8-Aug 26 at 7 p.m., for ages 4-12. Cost: $15 per person. More information can be found at saltaire.org/libraryprogram.

Cartooning for Kids

The Islip Arts Council will host a four-week cartoon workshop at 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Suite N1 (next to Dick’s Sporting Goods Main Entrance) Bay Shore from 12-2 p.m., on August 6, 13, 20, 27. Ages 6+ will learn the basics of cartoon drawing in this fun program! Cost: $100 per child. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Ongoing General Events

Trivia Mondays at Matthew’s

Matthew’s Seafood House, 935 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach will feature trivia every Monday this summer, beginning promptly at 8:15 p.m. Eat, drink and try your luck at winning the grand prize. Additional information can be found on Instagram @matthewsseafood.

Live Music at Island Mermaid

Mondays at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 8 p.m. catch local bar musician, Paris Ray. More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Tuesday Renter’s Bagel Breakfast

Renters are welcome to enjoy bagels and coffee every Tuesday from July 2-August 27 at Luxury Fire Island Homes Ocean Beach Office (across from Housers) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., while learning about all the events happening on Fire Island. Further information can be found at luxuryfireislandhomes.com.

Trivia Fridays at Le Dock

Le Dock will host trivia night, 60 Bay Walk, Fair Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Reservations suggested. For more information, email reservations@ledockresturant.com.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo

244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Lindenhurst

116 N Wellwood Ave. Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.