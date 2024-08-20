Classic Dunewood Bayfront House Listing with Kitty King

If you have ever wanted to own a piece of the tight-knit Fire Island community of Dunewood your opportunity has arrived. A bayfront home located on a 9750-square-foot lot at 187 Bay Walk in Dunewood is currently on the market with an asking price of just $2.2 million. The three-bedroom two two-bathroom beach cottage has been on the market since Memorial Day with Kitty King Real Estate.

According to Kitty King Real Estate, the 187 Bay Walk property features a roof deck and a deck facing north towards the bay both of which provide stunning world-class panoramic views of the bay and the hamlet of Dunewood. The home’s location adjacent to Dunewood’s private community bay beach also allows it to have a unique private access path to that wonderful stretch of lifeguard-protected sand. The bayfront property is protected from storms by Dunewood’s bulkhead and there is space to dock a small boat directly in front of the house. The home also boasts approximately 1300 square feet of indoor living space, high ceilings, lots of large windows, and a tall A-Frame dining room living room combo.

The 187 Bay Walk house was built by Dunewood developer Murray Barbash in 1980 as a simple beach cottage and was purchased by a family in 1981 that preserved that style to today. Cynthia Forbes of Kitty King Real Estate estimates that only 36% of the 99 Dunewood homes remain original, and this home is a chance to own one of them.

“It is really a throwback to another time and what a lot of people are longing for,” aid Forbes.

It should also be noted that according to Kitty King Real Estate, the house is on stilts roughly four feet off the ground and did not take on any water during Hurricane Sandy back in 2012 despite being on the bayfront.

Kitty King Real Estate also shared numerous happy memories the current home owners had in the house. Many of these memories revolved around the property’s impressive views, including watching sunsets, sunrises, boats, Independence Day fireworks, storms, and birds along the bayfront. Other memories included how they would “ravage through steamed lobsters” with their family every September, throw impromptu parties with neighbors that “lasted till the moon drifted off,” sunbathe nude on the private roof deck and play fetch with their dogs in the bay. The home’s central location near the Bay Beach and the Dunewood community tennis courts lends itself to making friends with your neighbors. The property is also conveniently just three houses from the Dunewood ferry dock and just a short walk from the ocean.

Purchasing this home in the tight-knit community of Dunewood also allows the future owners of this property access to several impressive amenities, including private community tennis courts, the lifeguard-protected bay beach, and a yacht club. The decks of 187 Bay Walk also offer an excellent vantage point for spectating the Dunewood Yacht Club’s annual sailboat races every summer.

This home will give its future residents access to a unique community in which houses do not often come up for sale because of limited supply and a local tendency to pass homes down through families.

Dunewood is the only master-planned community on Fire Island, which lends the area and the property a certain charm. Its location also allows a balance between quiet remoteness and access to restaurants, stores, and bars via the nearby communities of Fair Harbor and Ocean Beach. If location is truly everything in real estate, then this property certainly has a lot going for it.

Contact Kitty King Real Estate to learn more about this impressive property at kittykingrealestate.com or by calling 917-699-5543.