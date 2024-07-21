Fire Island Film Festival 2024

By Photos by Lauren Chenault and Margaret Applebaum-MazelPosted on
The Fire Island Film Festival begins with a theatre full of film buffs eagerly awaiting.
Photo by Lauren Chenault.
Yes, you can still catch a good movie at the Ocean Beach Community House. Now in its fourth year, the young Jesse Ray Sheps is maturing and attending Yale University, but he still devotes himself to the Fire Island Film Festival. Some are saying this is one of the best ones yet. Thoughtful, compelling cinema is still out there and being made, for many more stories are yet to be told. Outlets like this give them an audience.