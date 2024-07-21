Newspaper cover

Fire Island Film Festival 2024

By Photos by Lauren Chenault and Margaret Applebaum-Mazel
The Fire Island Film Festival begins with a theatre full of film buffs eagerly awaiting.
Photo by Lauren Chenault.

Yes, you can still catch a good movie at the Ocean Beach Community House. Now in its fourth year, the young Jesse Ray Sheps is maturing and attending Yale University, but he still devotes himself to the Fire Island Film Festival. Some are saying this is one of the best ones yet. Thoughtful, compelling cinema is still out there and being made, for many more stories are yet to be told. Outlets like this give them an audience.

Arts imitates life sometimes, and Becky Chalsen’s recent passage about the film festival was a serendipitous moment indeed – call it Kismet!Photo by Margaret Applebaum-Mazel.
Miss New York – USA 2024 Marizza Delgado , with FIFF Founder Jesse Ray Sheps, Ocean Beach Mayor James Mallott, and FIFF Host/ former Miss NY Heather Nunez.Photo by Lauren Chenault.
Ryan Sugimoto, maker of “Full Time.”Photo by Lauren Chenault.
John Grey, maker of “Extra Innings.”Photo by Lauren Chenault.
Molly Longwell and Kate Goehring of “Bad Mother.”Photo by Lauren Chenault.
And Ocean Beach local Thomas DeGrezia also made the grade with his film, “Always.”Photo by Lauren Chenault.
Let’s hear it for the volunteers who make it all happen!Photo by Margaret Applebaum-Mazel.

