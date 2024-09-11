September 11th Commemorated at Fire Island National Seashore with Naturalization Ceremony

Hon. Nusrat Choudhury leads the Oath of Allegiance to new U.S. Citizens at a naturalization ceremony at Fire Island Lighthouse on Sept. 11 as part of Fire Island National Seashore’s 60th Anniversary commemoration.

The challenge that Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) faced in commemorating its 60th Anniversary was how one reconciles the anniversary of two disparate occasions. They rose to the occasion beautifully on the terrace of Fire Island Lighthouse as 71 men and women took the oath of citizenship in a moving naturalization ceremony organized through a collaborative effort between FINS, the National Park Service, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the United States District Court Eastern New York District.

“National Parks are not just examples of our nation’s natural wonders,” said FINS Superintendent Alexcy Romero in his welcome address. “These are examples of democracy and stewardship that are part of the spectrum of your rights and responsibility as a U.S citizen.”

Romero illustrated how a grassroots movement led to President Lyndon Johnson signing legislation to establish Fire Island as a national seashore on September 11, 1964. It remains one of only 10 national seashores within the National Park Service.

Master of Ceremonies Judge James Wicks, Eastern District U.S. Magistrate, also noted that this was the first naturalization ceremony organized on Fire Island.

The Patchogue-Medford High School Choir also attended and sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem. The United States Park Police marched in procession to present the color guard as Gerry Conners played bagpipes.

Additional support was given by the Fire Island fire departments of Fair Harbor,Kismet, Ocean Bay Paek, Ocean Beach, Pint O’Woods and Saltaire who schuttled passengers to and from Robert Moses Field 5 to the Fire IslandLighthouse.

Then, the 71 inductees rose to their feet, raised their right hands, and took the Oath of Allegiance led by Hon. Nusrat Choudhury, also of the Eastern District U.S. Court, as family and friends looked on. They came from nations worldwide, including South Korea, Ukraine, Poland, Pakistan, Trinidad and Tobago, among many others. Then, spontaneous cheers of delight immediately followed.

“Your citizenship is on equal standing with anyone born in this country; don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise,” said U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Joseph Bianco in his keynote address. “How fitting we are having this ceremony on this day.”

Indeed, it was an uplifting way to honor the civilians and first responders lost on and after this fateful day 23 years ago at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 on a pristine late summer day among the majestic dunes and glistening ocean waters––a reminder that the American dream lives on.