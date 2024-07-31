Former Kismet Fire Chief’s Property Vandalized

The East Lighthouse Walk residence of Dominic Bertucci, Chief of the Kismet Fire Department from 2010-2019, was vandalized with red spray paint during the early hours of July 31, 2024.

Surveillance footage shows an adult male on a bicycle traveling west to the Bertucci home at 3:27 a.m. and then heading east at 3:29 a.m. The house structure and several children’s and adult bikes on the property were tagged with the paint. A message spayed on the side of Bertucci’s house mentioned him by name and an obscenity, hinting that this was a planned act, personal in nature.

“Somebody must have a grudge,” Bertucci said during a brief telephone interview. “There’s no reason to vandalize two children’s bikes.”

The available video footage lacks clarity, and the offender is not immediately identifiable. Bertucci hopes other property owners along Burma Road might also have security cameras with additional information available to aid Suffolk County Police (SCPD) in locating a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call SCPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.