Former Sayville UFSD Student Makes Threats Against the District

A 34-year-old male who had attended the Sayville UFSD as a student in his formative years became a subject of concern this week for posting “worrisome and threatening content on social media” which he posted on the social media platform “X,” according to Sayville UFSD Superintendent Marc Ferris and confirmed by the Fifth Precinct of the Suffolk County Police Department.

“It has come to our attention that a 34-year-old adult male, a former Sayville School District student whose last known residence was Holbrook, NY, was making disturbing comments on his social media that included threats of violence to himself and others,” wrote Ferris in an email via ParentSquare to parents who presently have children attending the School District on Monday, November 11. “While the threat was not specific to Sayville Public Schools, this individual was making general threats of violence and mentioned Sayville Schools and other organizations several times in other prior posts. In consideration of the overall content of these posts, we immediately reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) to request an investigation.”

On Tuesday, November 12, Ferris contacted parents again via ParentSquare with an update stating the individual is believed to live in Florida, within the Port of St. Lucie area.

“The SCPD has been working with Florida law enforcement, the FBI, and the Port Authority to locate and arrest him,” the email read.

Ferris then described the enhanced safety protocols that are in place.

“Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to our security team, there will be patrol cars at each of our schools for arrival and dismissal tomorrow… There will also be increased school safety checks by a SCPD supervisor and an additional officer during the day. Students and staff will be reminded to keep all doors closed and locked and to never open an outside door for a stranger. While this is not a new protocol, the reminder is prudent at this time. Lastly, all of our security personnel, staff and principals were provided with a photo of the individual on Monday evening, further enhancing our safety measures.”

On Friday morning, November 15, Ferris wrote to the parents again to assure them there was “no actionable threat,” according to Suffolk County Police. However, they are continuing to work with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and Florida Law enforcement.

Many parents remain uneasy.

“My wife kept our [child] home from school all week because of this,” said one concerned father who approached GSBN about the ongoing situation.

Since learning of the threats, a petition has been circulated among parents calling on the school board to hire armed guards to protect the district’s schools. The next Sayville UFSD Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m., and this situation will likely be discussed.