INTERVIEW: Trailblazer Ritchie Torres

Ritchie Torres rose from urban poverty to elected office, making history as the youngest and first LBGTQ+ Black Latino New York City Councilman in 2013. He was among 14 people inducted into Trailblazers Park in Fire Island Pines this June. Within 24 hours, ACT UP removed the portrait banner of Congressman Torres and replaced it with another. Then they raised an additional one their logo with a watermelon instead of its iconic pink triangle. In recent months the watermelon has become an unofficial symbol of Palestinian solidarity. FIPPOA made the decision not to involve police in the matter.

Fire Island & Great South Bay News (FIN): My first question is after these recent events, how are you doing?

Ritchie Torres (RT): I’m profoundly disappointed by what happened. Fire Island Pines Property Association chose to honor me for making history. I was honored at Trailblazers Park and a few anti-Israel activists took it upon themselves to desecrate the flag in honor of me. I find it distressing, whatever one’s opinion on my pro-Israel advocacy, there’s no denying the fact that I am a trailblazer. There should be no harassment, intimidation, or vandalism in a community like our LGBTQ+ community. I felt a profound sense of betrayal when FIPPOA announced that the flag would not be replaced, which to me is a triumph for the extremists.

FIN: Did you ever have any interactions, positive or negative with ACT UP before this incident?

RT: The original ACT UP has a long and rich history. The new version seems quite different from the original. There’s a person behind the new ACT UP, who has spent years harassing me on social media.

FIN: Up until June 2, this was a great moment. Let’s discuss why FIPPOA chose you as a trailblazer.

RT: I was deeply honored that FIPPOA recognized my record of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, both locally and federally. In my first year in the city council, I secured over $2 million to establish an LGBTQ Senior Center in every borough. As a United States Congressman, I lead an organization known as Equality PAC, which exists to expand LGBTQ+ representation in Congress.

FIN: You represent New York’s 15th District, which is one of the poorest congressional districts in the nation. Have you ever spent time on Fire Island and can you tell me your impressions of this disparity?

RT: I have to spend a considerable amount of time in DC, and when I’m not in DC I try to maximize my time spent in the Bronx. But I have a special love for Fire Island and any place that offers a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ people, where we can be who we are and live as we see fit.

FIN: You also have an accomplished record on many topics, yet are also among a small handful of Congress people who don’t hold a college degree. Tell me about your journey in becoming well-versed in so many subjects.

RT: I’m a product of self-education and graduated from the school of common sense, but never thought life would take me on a journey from public housing to the House of Representatives in Washington, DC. I spent most of my life in poverty and grew up in public housing. My start in politics began as a housing organizer at age 24. Then I ran for public office. What’s remarkable is that seven years before I was a broken man. I was at the lowest point in my life. I had dropped out of college and found myself struggling with depression. I felt as if the world around me had collapsed. Seven years later I would become the youngest elected official in America’s largest city and then a member of the United States Congress. So only in America is a story like mine possible.

FIN: And you are running for a third term in 2024?

RT: I am! I’m confident that I will win reelection and once again have the honor of serving the people of South Bronx. When I won my primary in June of 2020, I publicly said that before I was a congressman or a councilman. I’m first and foremost the son of my mother Deborah. For me, the highest honor is representing the powerful mothers of South Bronx.

FIN: Your social media feeds are passionately pro-Israel. How did this come about?

RT: When I was in the New York City Council, I was invited by the Jewish Community Relations Council to travel to Israel in 2014. It was one of the most transformative experiences. I went to Yad Vashem which is Holocaust Museum in Israel. I saw the Masada. Then I toured the Gaza envelope. I met one of the mayors, who told me that the majority of his children struggle with post-traumatic stress because families live under the threat of relentless rocket fire. I have constituents in the Bronx who worry about bullets and gun violence, but no American worries about rockets. So, I came to realize early on that Israel faces a level of insecurity and volatility that no American experiences. Before rushing to pass judgment on Israel, go there. I guarantee you that you’ll come to a view of Israel that is far more nuanced than the caricature that often percolates on college campuses and social media platforms.

FIN: Congressman, is there anything you wish to discuss that my questions have not touched upon?

RT: Thank you for the interview. I appreciate you allowing me to tell my side of the story.