Memorial Day Parades 2024 and More

Memorial Day Weekend is here. Looking to build a plan of things to do with family and friends? We can help with that! Here are a few choice selections curated and expanded upon from our May 24, 2024 edition Community Events calendar, as well as some additions you will only find here in this article. Make this a rich and gratifying weekend everyone!

🇺🇸 OBFD BLOOD DRIVE: Saturday, May 25 @ 2:30-7 p.m.

Ocean Beach Fire Department holds their annual blood drive at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk. Appointments preferred; walk-ins welcome if space allows. Eat, drink and bring donor ID card or ID with name and photo.

🇺🇸 FLYNN’S MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday, May 25-Monday, May 27

Enjoy three days of DJ’s, music and more at the legendary Flynn’s of Ocean Bay Park from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Purchase tickets at flynnsfireislandny.com

🇺🇸 OCEAN BEACH MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: Sunday, May 26 @ 11 a.m.-noon

Area veterans who have survived wars and military actions over nation have participated in over the 20th and 21st centuries assemble to commemorate their fallen comrades and lay a memorial wreath on the Ocean Beach Village Green.

🇺🇸 FAIR HARBOR COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION COMEDY NIGHT: Sunday, May 26, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate 100 years of Fair Harbor at the FHCA Centennial Comedy Show, starring Jack Salmon & Mia Jackson. Refreshments will be served. At the Fair Harbor Fire House, Tickets $100 per person. Visit fairharbor.org/100th for payment methods available.

🇺🇸 APCG 49TH ANNUAL HOMECOMING CONTEST AND MEMBERSHIP EVENT: Sunday, May 26 @ 6-9 p.m. Who will be crowned Cherry Grove Homecoming Queen for the summer of 2024? It’s anyone’s guess and you have to be in it to win it! The Arts Project of Cherry Grove will be held at the Cherry Grove Community House from Annual membership is $50 and one must be a member to vote.

🇺🇸 BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: Monday, May 27, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Bay Shore-Brightwaters parade proceeds east from Lanier Lane down Main Street, Bay Shore, to Oakwood Cemetery on Brentwood Road. Come out and honor those who have lost their lives serving our country.

🇺🇸 PATCHOGUE VILLAGE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: Monday, May 27, beginning at 11 a.m.

The people of Patchogue come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. It is a day of solemn reflection, gratitude, and reverence for those who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we hold dear.