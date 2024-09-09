South Shore Long Island September 11th Ceremonies 2024

Taking time to commemorate September 11th is often best done in the company of others for friendship and support while paying one’s respects. Such gatherings in local enclaves are among the most intimate. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of 9/11. Here are some public commemorations to consider along South Shore Long Island.

Babylon Town: The Town of Babylon’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, in partnership with the Town of Babylon Fire Chiefs Association, will honor the 48 Babylon residents and all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial between Overlook and Cedar Beach from 6-7 p.m.

The Town of Babylon’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, in partnership with the Town of Babylon Fire Chiefs Association, will honor the 48 Babylon residents and all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial between Overlook and Cedar Beach from 6-7 p.m. Babylon Village: The Incorporated Village of Babylon will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony in Argyle Park on West Main Street at 11 a.m. by the Memorial Garden.

The Incorporated Village of Babylon will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony in Argyle Park on West Main Street at 11 a.m. by the Memorial Garden. Bellport: The Incorporated Village of Bellport will hold its observance at 7 p.m. at Bellport Marina in Osborne Park.

The Incorporated Village of Bellport will hold its observance at 7 p.m. at Bellport Marina in Osborne Park. Brookhaven: The Brookhaven Fire Department will hold its annual ceremony at 7 p.m. in front of its 2486 Montauk Highway Headquarters.

The Brookhaven Fire Department will hold its annual ceremony at 7 p.m. in front of its 2486 Montauk Highway Headquarters. Islip Town: The Town of Islip will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 90 residents and first responders from the Town whose lives were lost on that fateful day.

The Town of Islip will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 90 residents and first responders from the Town whose lives were lost on that fateful day. Ocean Beach: Sponsored by the Ocean Beach Fire Department, the annual 9/11 ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. by the World Trade Center relic steel monument in front of the Ocean Beach Fire House on Bayberry at Midway.

Sponsored by the Ocean Beach Fire Department, the annual 9/11 ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. by the World Trade Center relic steel monument in front of the Ocean Beach Fire House on Bayberry at Midway. Patchogue: The Incorporated Village of Patchogue’s ceremony occurs at 9/11 Memorial Park on Maiden Lane and Cedar Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.

All ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.