Community Calendar: Seining, Seashells, and Sandpipers

Our Commnity Calendar for the second half of August and beyond!

Saturday, August 17

Amateur Radio Lighthouse Weekend

Over the weekend, The Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club will be setting up their radios to communicate with other operators around the world at The Fire Island Lighthouse. More information can be found at fireislandlighthouse.com.

Saturday, August 17

22nd Annual Long Island Bluegrass & Roots Music Festival

Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts and the Town of Babylon in cooperation with the Bluegrass Club of Long Island will host the festival at Tanner Park, Copaigue from noon-7 p.m. Featuring performances by The Jacob Jolliff Band, Miles to Dayton, Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks and many more! Admission: $20, children 11 & under free! Details can be found at longislandbluegrassfestival.org.

Sunday, August 18

Free Summer Concert Series: Easy Street

Islip Arts Council’s summer concert series will be held at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River beginning at 2 p.m. Enjoy the stunning landscapes at the arboretum while listening to some live tunes. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Tuesday, August 20

Seining in the Great South Bay

Visit Fire Island Lighthouse and discover what’s swimming in The Great South Bay! 10 a.m.-noon, no registration required. For more information, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

Tuesday, August 20

Brown Bag Concert Series

Islip Arts Council will host a FREE outdoor concert at the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bayshore beginning at 12:15 p.m. Bring your lunch and a lawn chair to enjoy some country music by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks! For more details, visit isliparts.org.

Wednesday, August 21

Town of Islip Concert in the Park

The Town of Islip will host a FREE concert in the park at Casamento Park, 101 Muncey Road, Bay Shore. Food trucks open at 5 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. Enjoy some tunes from Freebird, a Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, while spending time with your family! For more information, visit islipny.gov.

Wednesday, August 21

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a FREE theater experience at Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, beginning at 6 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while enjoying the serene nature of the South Shore. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Friday, August 23

The Fire Island Film Series

The Pines Historical Society and Ice Palace present films celebrating history in the Pines & Grove at Ice Palace, 1 Main Walk, Cherry Grove, beginning at 7 p.m. A screening of “Fire Island” will be shown, and snacks will be provided. There is no cover. For details, call 631-597-6600.

Saturday, August 24

Live Music in Kismet

Soak in the last summer days with live music at The Kismet Inn, 1 Oak Street, Kismet, starting at 10 p.m. Wear your tye-dyes and enjoy a performance by The Reckoning. For details, visit @thekismetinn on Instagram.

Sunday, August 25

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a FREE theater experience at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, beginning at 2 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while enjoying the serene nature of the South Shore. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Sunday, August 25

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Meet at the Saltaire Yacht Club, 105-107 Marine Walk, at 9 a.m.

Sunday, August 25

Cherry Grove & Doctor’s House Benefit

This fundraiser will help support not one, but two great causes: The Lynn Lewis Foundation and the Doctor’s House! Hosted by the one and only Donna Piranha, there will be silent auction, raffles and special guest entertainment. Cherry’s on the Bay from 3-6 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Friday, September 13

Building on the Beach

Join Riverhead Building Supply at the Ocean Beach Community House from 2-6 p.m. Representatives for some of the best exterior products for coastal areas will be on hand to answer your questions and provide product information. Samples, giveaways, and refreshments will be served.

Fun For Kids

Monday, August 19

Outdoor Movie Night

Enjoy a FREE outdoor movie at Islip Grange Park, 10 Broadway Ave, Sayville, beginning after sunset. Bring a chair or blanket to see this week’s movie, “The Little Mermaid” (2023). For details, visit islipny.gov.

Friday, August 23

Crafts for Children

Enjoy the scenery of The Fire Island Lighthouse while making a craft on the terrace from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.! This week’s craft will be a clay pot lighthouse. For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

Friday, August 23

Colorful Seashells Craft

The Bayshore-Brightwaters Public Library will host a craft event for children (K-2) at 1 South Country Road, Bay Shore from 1:30-2 p.m. Spend time decorating seashells with your little one, and dress for mess! For registration, visit bsbwlibrary.org.

Sunday, August 31

Steve Einig Sandpiper Children’s Race

Registrations are now being accepted at Ocean Beach Village Hall for children ages 4-14 to participate in the Steve Einig Memorial Sandpiper Children’s Race. $20 cash entry fee; medals for all participants; trophies for 1st,2nd & 3rd place winners; and special prizes for first place winners in all age groups. Race is limited to the first 130 applicants, don’t delay if interested.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

Book Bingo

Saltaire Library, 103 Broadway, Saltaire will host book bingo every Monday from July 8-Aug 26 at 7 p.m., for ages 4-12. Cost: $15 per person. More information can be found at saltaire.org/libraryprogram.

Ongoing General Events

Art of Revelry: Pines Party 25th Anniversary Photo Exhibition

On display through August 24

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Pines Party, a special photography exhibition, Art of Revelry will be on display in the lobby at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, from August 16-24. The prints are being offered for sale via an online auction through August 24. For more information, visit pinesparty.com.

Fire Island: The Art of Liberation

On display through December 15

See the beauty of Fire Island through a different lens at the Long Island Museum’s current exhibition, “Fire Island: The Art of Liberation,” which will be on display through December 15. For details, visit longislandmuseum.org.

Trivia Mondays at Matthew’s

Matthew’s Seafood House, 935 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach will feature trivia every Monday this summer, beginning promptly at 8:15 p.m. Eat, drink and try your luck at winning the grand prize. Additional information can be found on Instagram @matthewsseafood.

Live Music at Island Mermaid

Mondays at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 8 p.m. catch local bar musician, Paris Ray. More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Tuesday Renter’s Bagel Breakfast

Renters are welcome to enjoy bagels and coffee every Tuesday from July 2-August 27 at Luxury Fire Island Homes Ocean Beach Office (across from Housers) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., while learning about all the events happening on Fire Island. Further information can be found at luxuryfireislandhomes.com.

Trivia Fridays at Le Dock

Le Dock will host trivia night, 60 Bay Walk, Fair Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Reservations suggested. For more information, email reservations@ledockresturant.com.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo

244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Lindenhurst

116 N Wellwood Ave. Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Submit your event for consideration to: https://events.fireislandnews.com/add-your-event/