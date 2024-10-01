South Shore University Hospital Hold Steel Topping-Off Ceremony for New Pavilion

South Shore University Hospital (SSUH) has reached a significant milestone in its campus expansion with the steel topping-off ceremony for its new state-of-the-art pavilion. The ceremonial placement of the final steel beam marks a substantial step toward the

completion of the six-story, 190,000-square-foot inpatient bed tower. Hospital leadership, the design and construction teams, and critical project contributors gathered to sign the final beam before it was hoisted, symbolizing the dedication and teamwork behind this transformative project.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this moment with our team and partners who have worked tirelessly to make this project a reality,” said Mark Solazzo, president of strategic initiatives and Chief Operating Officer at Northwell Health. “This pavilion will enhance our ability to provide top-tier care to the community while offering modern amenities for patients and staff.”

The new pavilion will accommodate 90 private patient rooms, 10 additional operating rooms, and three procedure rooms, greatly expanding SSUH’s surgical and inpatient capacity. Designed with patient comfort and environmental sustainability in mind, the structure will feature green spaces, public areas, and a sky bridge connecting it to the existing hospital facility.

“With the addition of this new pavilion, South Shore University Hospital is poised to transform not only our campus but the entire region,” said Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, executive director, South Shore University Hospital. “This expansion will allow us to provide state-of-the-art care in a more patient-centered environment, enhancing both comfort and outcomes for our community.”

Finally General Manager of Suffolk in New York, Tom Giordano added: “We are honored to manage the construction of the South Shore University Hospital Pavilion for Northwell Health. This will be a world-class healthcare facility that will provide the highest-quality care for patients on Long Island. The healthcare sector is experiencing tremendous growth, and innovative and ambitious institutions like Northwell Health know the value of partnering with contractors and consultants who understand their unique needs and value efficiency, quality, safety and productivity. Like Northwell Health, our project team leverages data and the most sophisticated tools, technologies and processes to provide more predictable, seamless and efficient outcomes. So today we celebrate an important milestone in our project schedule and commitment to deliver the South Shore University Hospital Pavilion project on schedule and on budget.”

The $468 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026. Named one of New York’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, and as Northwell Health’s flagship hospital in Suffolk County, SSUH remains committed to expanding both services and quality of care to its residents.