The Cherry on Top: Grove Pride Parade 2024

It’s been a month of Pride Parades, but Fire Island saved the best for last in Cherry Grove. Spectators seem to agree that the Cherry Grove Pride Parade held on June 29, 2024, was among the biggest and the best. Weather conditions were ideal; colorful floats abounded, and Homecoming Queen was a big hit with the crowds. It was poignant that 1994 homecoming Queen Joan Van Ness and her wife Lorraine Michels were part of Sugar’s royal court. How lucky we were that Lorraine agreed to take photos when she had so much else to do that day! The second photographer, Robert Levine, also captured the action from every conceivable angle. One sleeper hit of the event was a giant disco ball horse statue! Never a dull moment in Cherry Grove. Sky Tea atop the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre followed. The month-long holiday has concluded, but Pride lives on Fire Island.