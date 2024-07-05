Newspaper cover

Arts & Culture

The Cherry on Top: Grove Pride Parade 2024

By Photos by Lorraine Michels & Robert Levine Posted on
IMG_0025
Queen Sugar B. with the Leather Men.
Photo by Lorraine Michels.

It’s been a month of Pride Parades, but Fire Island saved the best for last in Cherry Grove. Spectators seem to agree that the Cherry Grove Pride Parade held on June 29, 2024, was among the biggest and the best. Weather conditions were ideal; colorful floats abounded, and Homecoming Queen was a big hit with the crowds. It was poignant that 1994 homecoming Queen Joan Van Ness and her wife Lorraine Michels were part of Sugar’s royal court. How lucky we were that Lorraine agreed to take photos when she had so much else to do that day! The second photographer, Robert Levine, also captured the action from every conceivable angle. One sleeper hit of the event was a giant disco ball horse statue! Never a dull moment in Cherry Grove. Sky Tea atop the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre followed. The month-long holiday has concluded, but Pride lives on Fire Island.

Esther Williams was channeled for sure in this bubbly float!
Fire Island flags for all!Photo by Lorraine Michels.
And there was sweet music!Photo by Lorraine Michels.
There was a definite police presence…Photo by Lorraine Michels.
The CGFD color guard.Photo by Lorraine Michels.
Leather is for ladies too!Photo by Robert Levine.
Diana DiPrima and Joan Van Ness.Photo by Robert Levine.
Lynn Lewis remembered.
Pink is a color in the rainbow, too.Photo by Robert Levine.
APCG President Michael Moran in some spiffy shoes, with Lorraine Michels, and Kai Davis.Photo by Robert Levine.
Diane Romano drives the CGDEI float.Photo by Robert Levine.
Pride Parade from a bird’s eye view.Photo by Robert Levine.
Chris Caswell and Matt Baney.Photo by Robert Levine.
A few sips of Sky Tea to round out the day with Sugar B. Real, Robin Byrd, Greg Scarnici, and Lorraine Michels.Photo by Robert Levine.

