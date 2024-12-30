Cake or Pie? with Georgia Clark

Queer Rom-com Queen Georgia Clark speaks with candor in this month’s installment of “Cake, or Pie?”

With an energy as vibrant as her signature red lipstick, Sydney-born author, Georgia Clark, is here to whisk you away—whether for a weekend at one of her inspiring writers’ retreats, an unforgettable evening at her Generation Women storyteller series at Joe’s Pub, or the delicious hours it takes to devour one of her irresistible escapist novels. While balancing motherhood and her crown as the reigning Queen of the Queer Rom-com, Georgia never fails to charm and delight. Her latest novel, “Most Wonderful,” set in the Catskills at Christmas time, does just that. Pick it up for the perfect winter get-away.

Answers to this interview are best read with an Aussie accent!

Jane Rosen (J.R.): As an Australian living in Brooklyn, what are three things you miss most from home?

Georgia Clark (G.C.): Free health care. City beaches. Our bloody brilliant slang.

J.R.: Why did you choose to write a queer Christmas rom-com?

G.C.: I wanted to make the yuletide gay! I love Christmas stories, but I don’t typically see myself in them. So, I wrote a story that reflects my queerness, my humor, and my love of bonkers imperfect families.

J.R.: In your show, “Generation Women”, you bring together six storytellers from six different decades, to answer one question on stage at Joe’s Pub (a delightful NYC night out, by the way). Which prompt inspired the best show yet?

G.C.: The Sexy Summer Show is always a crowd-pleaser. Hearing stories about sex from our older performers is celebratory, fun, and a little risqué.

J.R.: You have a beautiful little girl—what’s her favorite picture book? What’s yours?

G.C.: A longtime favorite is “Jazz Baby” by Lisa Wheeler. We both love “Heather Has Two Mommies” by Leslèa Newman: representation matters!

J.R.: You connect with many aspiring novelists through your Generation Women and Storyteller’s Group. What’s your go-to piece of advice?

G.C.: Writing is rewriting. Many new writers are surprised by just how many drafts go into a novel and worry that a big rewrite means they didn’t get it right the first time or they’re a bad writer. Nope: it’s truly part of the long, slow, occasionally frustrating process! Also, turn off your phone, learn to tame your inner critic, and define success for yourself. For me, success is in the completion of a book I love, that I’m proud of, not something measured by sales or reviews (which are out of my hands). I always encourage writers to create belief systems that put them in the driver’s seat of their own journey.

J.R.: Which author, dead or alive, would you most love to blurb your latest novel?

G.C.: A blurb from William Shakespeare, maybe something like:

“In winter’s chill, three siblings return,

To their mother’s manor, where hearts do yearn.

Yet in the glow of the season’s bright light,

They’ll find healing, love, and joy in the night.

A tale of family, both chosen and born,

Where warmth doth flourish on Christmas morn.”

J.R.: Well, that was divine—if I doth say so myself.

If you weren’t an author, what do you think you’d be?

G.C.: A ceramicist who makes tiny colorful bowls.

J.R.: What’s your most cherished Christmas memory?

G.C.: The year my family watched all three “Alien” movies back-to-back. We’re not that traditional.

J.R.: What’s currently on your nightstand?

G.C.: Sleep mask, empty wine glass, and copy of “All Fours” by Miranda July.

J.R.: “All Fours” is on my nightstand as well! Do you have a favorite podcast?

G.C.: “Handsome,” featuring hilarious treasures Tig Notaro, Mae Martin, and Fortune Feimster. It’s laugh-out-loud queer joy, each and every week.

J.R. How about a favorite rom-com film?

G.C.: Oooh, impossible to pick! I love “But I’m A Cheerleader,” “Notting Hill,” “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Show Me Love” (more a romance than rom-com), “The Idea of You,” all Nora Ephron films, “LA Story,”‘Bros,”—so many!

J.R.: Which movie do you think was just as good as the book?

G.C.: “Never Let Me Go”. An unforgettable book and film.

J.R.: What are you binge-watching right now?

G.C.: I’m rewatching Buffy, one of my all-time favorite shows. Season three slays.

J.R.: Cake or Pie?

G.C.: CAKE! Must be iced, must be delightfully soft!

Jane L. Rosen is the author of Seven Summer Weekends., On Fire Island, A Shoe Story, Eliza Starts a Rumor, and Nine Women, One Dress. She is also a screenwriter and contributor to publications including The New Times, Tablet, and now, her hometown paper, the Fire Island and Great South Bay News. She and her husband have three grown daughters and a rescue pup named Rosalita. Stay tuned for her upcoming title, Songs of Summer, scheduled for release in May 2025. Visit janelrosen.com for more details.