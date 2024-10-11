Drew Scott Joining Brookhaven Town Supervisor Panico‘s Administration Team

Television news veteran Drew Scott will join Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel Panico‘s Administration as the Director of Communications, effective October 14, 2024.

The announcement was made by Brookhaven Town Supervisor Panico’s office on Friday morning, October 11.

“For decades, Brookhaven Town residents have come to know Drew Scott as a person to inform them on issues of critical importance,” said Panico in a released statement. “Drew’s depth of knowledge, breadth of experience, and solid reputation amongst his peers and the public make him an asset to Brookhaven Town.”

Drew Scott is a familiar presence on Long Island, having spent over four decades anchoring and reporting Long Island news. He will be responsible for disseminating important Town government information to the public and the media through Optimum Channel 18, press releases, special events, the Town website, and social media sites. He has been a trusted anchor at Newsday TV, News 12, for the past 20 years and was the founding news director of WLNY Channel 55.

Scott studied Communications as taught at New York Institute of Technology and later became an instructor there. His accolades include being inducted in the Press Club of Long Island as a “Hall of Fame,” holding a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, and multiple Emmy awards.

“I am proud to welcome him to my team,” said Panico.