OBFD Police Blotter: A Young Shoplifter, Boating Accident, and Washing Machine Found

The underage female suspected of shoplifting at Bambootique was apprehended on the beach within 20 of the reported act.

June 1, 2024

A disturbance is reported at the gazebo is reported at 7:47 p.m.

A fight breaks out at the ferry terminal at 7:47 p.m. Leyvus Vargas Diaz from Central Islip is placed in custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

A complaint of the dumping of construction debris is reported at 8:02 p.m.

Youths fighting inside the gazebo is reported at 11:04 p.m.

June 2, 2024

A disturbance at the lifeguard shack is reported at 7:55 a.m.

Vandalism at the beach-side men’s room is reported at 1 p.m.

A disturbance at the ferry terminal is reported at 7:41 p.m.

June 4, 2024

A youth charged with underage drinking is released to the custody of their father, who is summoned to take the ferry to collect them at 2:52 p.m.

June 8, 2024

Garbage on the beach is reported at 19:15 a.m.

A trespass at the lifeguard shack is reported at 6:32 p.m.

Rowdy youths are reported at the Cottage Walk beach overpass.

June 9, 2024

Garbage complaints are received for 185 Cottage and 648 Ocean Breeze Walks.

June 13, 2024

A bike reported as stolen is recovered in Ocean Bay Park.

June 14, 2024

A disturbance is reported at the beach at 3:57 p.m.

June 15, 2024

A navigational accident in the transient marina takes place at 11:45 a.m.

Petite larceny is reported at Bambootique. At 1:30 p.m., the suspect is apprehended on the beach at 1:49 p.m. She is retained in the juvenile room and released to her parents, who were summoned to collect her at 3:51 p.m.

Joseph Reaia of Lake Grove is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

June 19, 2024

A washing machine is found at 3:04 p.m.

June 21, 2024

A dead dolphin is reported on the beach at Cottage Walk at 10:40 a.m. Atlantic Marine Wildlife Society responds.

A rental permit investigation takes place at 135 Ocean Road.

June 23, 2024

A dispute erupts near the police station at 10:50 a.m.

A trespass is reported at 1000 Surfview at 2:25 p.m.

Unkempt property is reported at 22 Bungalow Walk.

During this period, seven tickets were issued to individuals operating gold carts without a permit, four also received summonses for driving within restricted hours. 53 open container violations were issued, 21 of which also received additional summonses for underage drinking. Eleven complaints were made for excessive noise. Four bikes were reported as missing or stolen. Four individuals received summonses for urinating in public. There were also six garbage complaints and five reported incidents of neighborhood trouble in addition to those cited within the blotter.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.