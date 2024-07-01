ROSE’S VIEW, Fire Island Pines: Jersey Boy, Scented Candles, and a Burning Barn

Daniel Reinhard and Patrick McCullah , following the “Songs from the Boardwalk,” performance.

Broadway Star Daniel Reichard, who created the role of Bob Gaudi in the original cast of “Jersey Boys” made his debut with “Songs from the Boardwalk,” at the Ice Palace. An enthusiastic audience was thrilled with his fantastic performance.

Devon Kennedy is selling a line of candles. The Fire Island Pines candle is scented like pine, and the Rose Levine candle has a rose fragrance.

FIPAP and New York Theatre Barn’s Third Annual Barn on Fire Writers’ Residency presentation at Whyte Hall on June 22 at 6 p.m. was wonderful. Mentored by Tony-nominated director/choreographer Jeff Calhoun, it featured Linedy Genao (“Bad Cinderella,” and “On Your Feet”), and Eddie Noel Rodríguez (“Hadestown”), and it also included the original musicals “Spectrum,” “Ghost in The Machine,” and “Andy, Keith, and Jean-Michel”.

Randy Wilson and his tech group are gearing up for the 49th Annual Invasion in Pines Harbor on July 4. Do you have your outfit yet?