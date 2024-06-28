Newspaper cover

Sayre Lecture in Point O’Woods

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on

The gate of Point O’Woods opened and the much-awaited Robert Sayre lecture series finally took place on Saturday, June 22. With the dynamic duo of Parker Sargent and Johnny Parham, Jr. as guest speakers for the presentation of “Brief Histories of Ocean Beach and Cherry Grove,” this event was eagerly awaited. However, numerous postponements were encountered over the summer of 2023, as the public meeting building known as The Point O’Woods Casino underwent renovations. They finally rescheduled it to 2024 and got things back on track.

 

This was a joyful occasion. People came in droves from numerous Fire Island communities to cheer on their friends and listen to them discuss subjects near to all of us. Parker was poised and resplendent as she gave a detailed and nuanced presentation about Cherry Grove. Johnny Parham commanded the room with his soft-spoken presence as he delivered a concise history that spanned centuries. Both presenters, covered subjects that many in the audience were well-versed in, yet they still managed to lend insights that felt new and fresh.

 

A brief reception followed, and guests mingled and enjoyed the light refreshments served. The building renovations look terrific by the way.

Parker Sargent delivers a PowerPoint presentation to a full house at the Point O’Woods Casino.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Presenter Parker Sargent with her wife Andie, shortly before the talk began.
There were some familiar faces in the audience – including artist & shop shopkeeper Kenny Goodman in the foreground, Ocean Beach Historical Society director/Curator Linna Salmone. The Parham family – Ann, Johnny, and their son Johnny can be seen in the background taking a quiet moment together before the lecture begins.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Johnny Parham, Jr. at the podium.
Volunteers with the Point O’Woods Historical Society behind the bar during the reception.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Johnny Parham chatting with one of the guests during the reception.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
The renovated Point O’Woods Casino is a great space where people can circulate freely.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

