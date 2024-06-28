Sayre Lecture in Point O’Woods

The gate of Point O’Woods opened and the much-awaited Robert Sayre lecture series finally took place on Saturday, June 22. With the dynamic duo of Parker Sargent and Johnny Parham, Jr. as guest speakers for the presentation of “Brief Histories of Ocean Beach and Cherry Grove,” this event was eagerly awaited. However, numerous postponements were encountered over the summer of 2023, as the public meeting building known as The Point O’Woods Casino underwent renovations. They finally rescheduled it to 2024 and got things back on track.

This was a joyful occasion. People came in droves from numerous Fire Island communities to cheer on their friends and listen to them discuss subjects near to all of us. Parker was poised and resplendent as she gave a detailed and nuanced presentation about Cherry Grove. Johnny Parham commanded the room with his soft-spoken presence as he delivered a concise history that spanned centuries. Both presenters, covered subjects that many in the audience were well-versed in, yet they still managed to lend insights that felt new and fresh.

A brief reception followed, and guests mingled and enjoyed the light refreshments served. The building renovations look terrific by the way.