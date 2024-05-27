Schneps Media Wins Top Accolades at NYPA Conference

Fire Island News took home an Honorable Mention at the 2023 New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest in the Business, Financial & Economic News Writing Category. It was one of the 49 won by Schneps Media, our new parent company whose newspapers and websites achieved 440 points during the contest, the highest rank of any news group in New York state.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for these awards and recognition by our media peers,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media.

The ceremony was held April 26 and 27 at the Association’s Spring Conference in Saratoga Springs.

Our modest award is shared by reporters Skylar Epstein, Joey Macellaro, and editor Shoshanna McCollum covering subjects as diverse the day cruises along the Great South Bay offered by Shoreline Trading Co.; a hotel being condemned in Fire Island Pines by the Town of Brookhaven; and South Shore University Hospital/Northwell Health Executive Director Donna Moravick being named the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade among others.

Big sweeps by our fellow Schneps colleagues include Long Island Press, who took home four awards which include First Place in the Special Sections Advertising category, by Brienne Doskoez; Second Place in the Best News or Feature Series shared by Timothy Bolger and Michael Malaszczyk for their following of the story of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann after he was arrested last summer; Bolger also took home two Third Place awards in the Crime/Police/Courts category as well as Best News or Feature Series category for his exclusive investigation of the cyber-attacks launched against Suffolk County government offices in 2022.

Also of note is Gay City News, who we now find ourselves working with periodically, for the vivid front-page layouts that brought them a third-place win.

Then out east, Dan’s Papers won the prestigious John J. Evans Award for Advertising Excellence as well as first place in the Distinguished Coverage of Diversity category for its Shinnecock Voices column authored by members of the Native American tribe. Eight additional awards they took home that weekend also helped them rank as the single highest scoring news outlet within Schneps, accruing 125 out of the mighty 440 points this year.

“To be number 1 in New York state is a great testament to the talent, hard work and dedication of our staff,” added Victoria Schneps, President of Schneps Media.