SEEN & SCENE: Ready to Launch!

On both sides of the bay, Schneps Media threw not one, but two launch parties in celebration of the rebranding of Fire Island & Great South Bay News. The first one was held on Ocean Beach at Island Mermaid, where restaurant owner Scott Hirsch served a magnificent spread of treats on June 6. Locals like Village Mayor James Mallott, and Ocean Beach Police & Fire Chief George Hesse attended. Neighbors and well-wishers from Northwell Health also stopped by to say hello.

The following week we did it all again, with a Meet & Greet at Shoregate Apartment Complex in Bay Shore. Guests included local elected like Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Suffolk County Legislator Steven Flotterton, former New York State Senator Phil Boyle, attorney Joseph Quatela, co-chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association’s LGBTQ Law Committee Christopher Chimeri, Tritec Executive Vice President Kelly Coughlan Heck, Fox News Producer Joan McNaughton, Islip Arts Council Executive Director Lynda Moran, and supporters from our sister Schneps Media publications showed up to do us proud! Refreshments were provided by Verde Kitchen & Cocktails.