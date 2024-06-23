Newspaper cover

Bay Shore

SEEN & SCENE: Ready to Launch!

By Photos by Michael Fisher, Shoshanna McCollum, and Ed Shin Posted on

On both sides of the bay, Schneps Media threw not one, but two launch parties in celebration of the rebranding of Fire Island & Great South Bay News. The first one was held on Ocean Beach at Island Mermaid, where restaurant owner Scott Hirsch served a magnificent spread of treats on June 6. Locals like Village Mayor James Mallott, and Ocean Beach Police & Fire Chief George Hesse attended. Neighbors and well-wishers from Northwell Health also stopped by to say hello.

The following week we did it all again, with a Meet & Greet at Shoregate Apartment Complex in Bay Shore. Guests included local elected like Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Suffolk County Legislator Steven Flotterton, former New York State Senator Phil Boyle, attorney Joseph Quatela, co-chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association’s LGBTQ Law Committee Christopher Chimeri, Tritec Executive Vice President Kelly Coughlan Heck, Fox News Producer Joan McNaughton, Islip Arts Council Executive Director Lynda Moran, and supporters from our sister Schneps Media publications showed up to do us proud! Refreshments were provided by Verde Kitchen & Cocktails.

In Ocean Beach, the lovely Elizabeth Aloni and her mother Vicki Schneps.
VOBEC co-Chair Camille Guigliano giving our paper a gander.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Ocean Beach Village Deputy Clerk having a super model moment.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Elizabeth Hovey Jiler of Seaview.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum
Fire Island & Great South Bay News Publisher Craig Low flanked by Nicole Mosca and Julia Paone of Northwell Heath.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Mike Fisher, Dana Deshler, and Gary Sacks took the water taxi from Cherry Grove.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum
In Bay Shore Phil Boyle, Michele Cohen, Victoria Schneps, Joseph Quatela, Joan McNaughton, Chris Chimeri, and Chris Kelly.Photo by Ed Shin.
Gal pals of Ocean Beach Village Clerk Jonneigh Adrion, FIN columnist Kelly Becker, Community Service Officer Diane Montes, and Village Trustee Dawn HargravesPhoto by Ed Shin.
Kelly Coughlan Heck of Tritec Development.Photo by Ed Shin.
Elizabeth and Vicki work the crowd.Photo by Ed Shin.

 

Brendan Mooney of Shoreline Trading Co.

 

Angie Carpenter and Steve Flotterton.Photo by Ed Shin.

 

Charles E& Renea Evdos of Rise Life Services.Photo by Ed Shin.
The editor embarrassed into a staged shot.Photo by Ed Shin.

