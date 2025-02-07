Shrink Art, Chi, and Sons of Cream are Some Things to Do this Coming Week

Saturday, February 8

Shrink Art Jewelry Workshop

Visit the BAFFA Winter Workshop at 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn how to create your own Shrink Art Jewelry, taught by Gail Neuman. All materials are included in admission cost. Admission: $40/ BAFFA Members, $45/ non-members. Pre-register for the class at baffa.org.

Author Reading at Tiny Raccoon Books

Visit Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville at 7 p.m. for a special author reading! Mark Torres will be discussing his new book, “Long Island and the Legacy of Eugenics: Station of Intolerance.” This event is FREE, copies of the book will be for sale and available for signing. For more details, visit @tinyraccoonbooks on Instagram.

Sunday, February 9

2025 Bayard Winter Concert Series: Extra Chi

The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites you to warm up from the winter cold and enjoy the comfort of fine classical music on Sunday afternoons at the Upper Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be limited, so plan to arrive early! This concert is FREE to attend. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.

Saturday, February 8 Drop-In and Craft: West Islip Public Library

Calling all crafters! Visit the West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, West Islip from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for some holiday-themed crafts! Stop in anytime to create a Valentine’s Day surprise for some of your special people. No registration required. For more details, call (631) 661-7080.

Sunday, February 9 Dominican Independence Day Join author Adriana Devers, for an afternoon of celebrating Dominican culture with a performance and quick bites in celebration of Dominican Independence day. 2-3:30 p.m. Patchogue Medford Library, 54-60E Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772. Sunday, February 12 The Outlaws at Patchogue Theatre The Southern rock vibe lives with the Outlaws, now 40 years strong. Tickets can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: patchogue-theatre.org. Sunday, February 15 Fire Island Lighthouse Valentine’s Tower Tour Lighthoses are for lovers. Come enjoy the sunset with your “someone special”. Watch the sunset from the top of the tower. A free flower and chocolates will be given out to couples with reservations. $50 per couple – Limited space-Reservations required. Sunset 5:27 pm. Tour begins ar 4:30 p.m. 1 Burma Road, Fire Island.Call 631-583-5901 to make a reservation. Sunday, February 15 Sons of Cream At Patchogue Theatre British Blues R&B with Kofi Baker, son of Ginger Baker, Malcolm Bruce, son of Jack Bruce, and Rob Johnson, Ginger Baker’s grandnephew, will continue their family legacy. Tickets can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: patchogue- theatre.org.